In a switch, Trump urges Floridians to vote by mail
WASHINGTON — In an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump now is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticizing the practice, and only days after threatening to sue Nevada over a new vote-by-mail law.
His encouragement follows a surge in Democratic requests to vote by mail in Florida. Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans.
“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
Navy finds sunken vehicle, is working to recover bodies
SAN DIEGO — The Navy has located a seafaring armored vehicle that sank off the Southern California coast last week and was working to recover human remains, officials said Tuesday.
The Navy planned to place equipment near the amphibious assault vehicle that is under 385 feet of water by the end of the week to begin the recovery of the remains. After that process is complete, it will raise the amphibious vehicle.
Seven Marines and one sailor were missing after the 26-ton landing craft sank Thursday. Another Marine was pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were rescued. Two remain hospitalized with injuries. The military ended rescue efforts on Sunday.
The U.S. Navy’s Undersea Rescue Command said the human remains were seen aboard the craft using remotely operated video systems.
Juan Carlos reported to be in Portugal, Caribbean
MADRID — Speculation over the whereabouts and future of former monarch Juan Carlos gripped Spain on Tuesday, a day after the man who served as king for almost four decades announced he was leaving the country for an unspecified destination amid a growing financial scandal.
Juan Carlos, 82, is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland, into possible financial wrongdoing.
Daily newspaper ABC reported Tuesday that Juan Carlos left Spain on Sunday and flew via Porto, in neighboring Portugal, to the Dominican Republic. The daily La Vanguardia also said he was in the Caribbean country, but only temporarily. But El Confidencial reported that Juan Carlos could still be in Portugal, where he spent part of his childhood, or in France or Italy, where he has family and friends.
Fla. teen pleads not guilty to hacking Twitter accounts
A 17-year-old recent Florida high school graduate pleaded not guilty to charges that he hacked more than 100 high-profile Twitter accounts as part of a cryptocurrency scam by duping the social media company’s employees.
Clark entered the plea to more than 30 charges filed against him on Tuesday morning in Florida state court in Tampa before Judge Christopher Nash, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday for a hearing on his request to change the amount of his bail bond and the conditions of his release.
