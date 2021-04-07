No timetable for U.S. combat troop redeployment in Iraq

BAGHDAD — The mission of U.S. forces in Iraq has shifted to training and advisory roles, allowing for redeployment of combat forces remaining in the country, U.S. and Iraq delegates said Wednesday, after a third round of strategic U.S.-Iraq talks.

Statements issued by both sides, however, said the timing of such a redeployment would be determined in upcoming technical talks, without specifying when they would take place. They also stressed the need for continued security cooperation.

NRA boss didn’t tell most of the board before bankruptcy

DALLAS — Wayne LaPierre, the embattled leader of the National Rifle Association, said Wednesday that he put the gun-rights group into bankruptcy without first informing most of its board members and top officials.

LaPierre took the witness stand on the third day of the NRA’s bankruptcy trial over whether it should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit is trying to put the group out of business.

LaPierre testified that he consulted with the NRA board’s three-member special litigation committee before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. But he acknowledged he did not inform most of the 76-member board and the NRA’s other top leaders.