More than a half million in U.S. gain health coverage
WASHINGTON — More than a half million Americans have taken advantage of the Biden administration’s special health insurance sign-up window keyed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Wednesday in anticipation that even more consumers will gain coverage in the coming months.
The reason officials expect sign-ups to keep growing is that millions of people became eligible effective Apr. 1 for pumped-up subsidies toward their premiums under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation. The special sign-up opportunity for Affordable Care Act plans will be available until Aug. 15.
Lawyer: Navalny suffering from spinal hernias
MOSCOW — A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has complained of serious back and leg pain in custody, said Wednesday that doctors have found him to be suffering from two spinal hernias.
Vadim Kobzev told the Interfax news agency that Navalny also has a spinal protrusion and is beginning to lose feeling in his hands.
A Russian court ordered Navalny in February to serve 2½ years in prison for violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. Navalny went on a hunger strike last week to protest what he called poor medical care in a Russian prison.
Lawmaker won’t face charges for Ga. voting bill protest
ATLANTA — The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor’s office as he made televised comments in support of the sweeping, controversial new election law he’d just signed will not be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, was arrested March 25 and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. She was released from jail later that evening.
A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp did not respond to a call, text and email seeking comment on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision.
Expanding Supreme Court could erode trust, Breyer says
WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer said this week that advocates of expanding the Supreme Court to dilute the power of its conservative majority should “think long and hard” about the risk of making justices appear more political and eroding public confidence in the court.
Breyer, one of the court’s three liberals, defended its independence. In a speech Tuesday at Harvard Law School, Breyer said the court’s authority depends on “a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics.”
No timetable for U.S. combat troop redeployment in Iraq
BAGHDAD — The mission of U.S. forces in Iraq has shifted to training and advisory roles, allowing for redeployment of combat forces remaining in the country, U.S. and Iraq delegates said Wednesday, after a third round of strategic U.S.-Iraq talks.
Statements issued by both sides, however, said the timing of such a redeployment would be determined in upcoming technical talks, without specifying when they would take place. They also stressed the need for continued security cooperation.
NRA boss didn’t tell most of the board before bankruptcy
DALLAS — Wayne LaPierre, the embattled leader of the National Rifle Association, said Wednesday that he put the gun-rights group into bankruptcy without first informing most of its board members and top officials.
LaPierre took the witness stand on the third day of the NRA’s bankruptcy trial over whether it should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit is trying to put the group out of business.
LaPierre testified that he consulted with the NRA board’s three-member special litigation committee before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. But he acknowledged he did not inform most of the 76-member board and the NRA’s other top leaders.
