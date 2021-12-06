Nunes to leave Congress, will lead Trump media company
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., plans to leave his seat at the end of this month to become CEO at a new media company founded by former President Donald Trump, the company announced Monday. The move was confirmed by a political ally of Nunes, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the congressman’s plans. Nunes’s office did not respond to inquiries.
Nunes, who was first elected to Congress in 2002 at age 30, was just reelected to his seat last year for a 10th term, which ends in January 2023. A news release Monday said Nunes would be joining the “Trump Media & Technology Group” as its CEO starting in January.
As he became better known as a Trump defender, Nunes became one of the party’s strongest fundraisers. He spent $11.6 million on his 2018 re-election, when he held off a Democratic challenger by single digits, and spent most of the $26.8 million he raised for his 2020 race.
Sen. Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol on Thursday
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Dole’s casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.
Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader who shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorousl py to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The U.S. Capitol has been considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lie in state.
The commemoration will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony.
Dole, representing Kansas, served four terms in the House and more than four terms in the Senate.
U.S. religious group: Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.
The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.
On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was seeking $1 million per person.
The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”
The release comes amid an ongoing spike in kidnappings in the capital of Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy
BANGKOK — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
The verdict — on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions — serves to cement a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the Nobel Peace laureate, who spent 15 years under house arrest for resisting the Southeast Asian nation’s generals but then agreed to work alongside them when they promised to usher in democratic rule.
The case is only the first in a series brought against the 76-year-old Suu Kyi since her arrest on Feb. 1 — the day the army seized power, claiming massive voting fraud in last year’s election. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won that vote in a landslide, and independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.
— From wire reports