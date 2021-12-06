Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader who shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorousl py to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Capitol has been considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lie in state.

The commemoration will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony.

Dole, representing Kansas, served four terms in the House and more than four terms in the Senate.

U.S. religious group: Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.