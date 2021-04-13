U.S. to add troops in Germany

BERLIN — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration.

Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

Austin made the announcement after talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on his first tour of Europe since becoming Pentagon chief in January. Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomed the announcement as a “strong signal” of a healthy U.S.-German relationship.

Wis. police officer back on duty

KENOSHA, Wis. — A white police officer from Wisconsin who was investigated and cleared for shooting and injuring a Black man during a domestic dispute has returned from administrative leave, officials said Tuesday.