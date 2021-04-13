Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine
BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to “de-escalate tensions” following a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border in their second tense call of Biden’s young presidency.
Biden also told Putin the U.S. would “act firmly in defense of its national interests” regarding Russian cyber intrusions and election interference, according to the White House. Biden proposed a summit in a third country “in the coming months” to discuss the full range of U.S.-Russia issues, the White House said.
The Kremlin in a statement said “during an exchange of opinions on Ukraine’s internal political crisis,” Putin told Biden about “approaches to a political settlement” based on the 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany and signed in Minsk, Belarus.
St. Vincent seeks water, funds
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent — Leaders of volcano-wracked St. Vincent said Tuesday that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies, and they estimated that the eastern Caribbean island will need hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from the eruption of La Soufriere.
Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the island’s northern region, where the exploding volcano is located, with more than 3,000 of them staying at more than 80 government shelters.
U.S. to add troops in Germany
BERLIN — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration.
Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.
Austin made the announcement after talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on his first tour of Europe since becoming Pentagon chief in January. Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomed the announcement as a “strong signal” of a healthy U.S.-German relationship.
Wis. police officer back on duty
KENOSHA, Wis. — A white police officer from Wisconsin who was investigated and cleared for shooting and injuring a Black man during a domestic dispute has returned from administrative leave, officials said Tuesday.
Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged in the August 2020 incident that left Jacob Blake Jr. paralyzed from the waist down. Sheskey shot Blake seven times while Blake was about to get into an SUV. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a release that Sheskey returned to duty on March 31. The release said Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be disciplined.
Pelosi invites Biden to Congress
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”
The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.
— From wire reports