Iran sentences 2 women to death for ‘human trafficking’ violation

Iran has sentenced two women to death on charges of human trafficking, the country’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday, a penalty that sparked widespread condemnation online.

Authorities accused the women — identified as Zahra Sedighi and Elham Chobdar — of “corruption on earth,” a term often used to describe attempts to undermine the Iranian government, saying they exploited young women.

However, foreign-based rights groups described the two women as local gay and lesbian rights activists.

10-year-old girl escapes abduction attempt from NYC ice cream truck

A Staten Island ice cream truck driver pulled a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle and drove off with her Sunday. Though, according to police, the young victim managed to escape .

The girl was walking to a deli when the man stopped and approached her; that’s when police said he grabbed her by the wrist, forcing her into the truck.

The girl was reportedly driven for about a mile before she was able to break free. After a brief canvass, a suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the girl and the driver do not know each other.

Israeli fire likely killed Al Jazeera reporter by accident, army finds

Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was very likely unintentionally killed by an Israeli soldier, Israel’s military has concluded, finding it hadn’t been possible to “unequivocally determine” the cause of her death.

The final report by the Israel Defence Forces into the killing in May of the Al Jazeera television journalist found that no Israeli solider had opened fire “in a manner intended to harm the journalist,” the IDF said in a statement.

The military has decided not to open a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh’s death, it said.

Slovakia on elevated alert as tiger escaped from Ukraine seen in park

Police and local authorities in eastern Slovakia have urged residents to be cautious after a tiger that escaped from private hands in neighboring Ukraine was seen over the weekend in a border area.

The town of Ulic told citizens Sunday to limit their outdoors movements. Police warned people against taking any risks. They said they were informed about the escaped tiger by their Ukrainian counterparts.

The park said in a statement that the young tiger escaped from a private breeder in the Ukrainian town of Strychava, just on the other side of the border.

Russia sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn after latest U.S. measures

Russia fired its latest salvo in an escalating sanctions row over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, permanently banning 25 U.S. citizens, including actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, from entering the country.

The list, which also includes senators and analysts at think tanks, is “in response to the ever-expanding personal sanctions by the Biden Administration against Russian citizens,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a website statement.

The statement did not elaborate on how the list was formed.