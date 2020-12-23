Explosion in Baltimore high-rise building injures 23
BALTIMORE — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured 23 people Wednesday and temporarily trapped a window-washing crew on dangling scaffolding.
Twenty-one of the victims — all construction workers — were brought to area hospitals following the explosion, which caused a partial roof collapse. The city’s fire department tweeted that at least nine of the victims were in critical condition.
The firefighters’ union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located. The fire department said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Gunman kills 3 French police in domestic violence standoff
PARIS — A heavily armed gunman in southern France killed three police officers responding to a domestic violence call at his house and then fled, and he was found dead nearby Wednesday after an apparent suicide, the regional prosecutor said.
The bloodshed started when a woman called a friend for help Tuesday night and reported her partner had beaten her at the couple’s home in the mountainside village of Ambert southwest of Lyon, regional Prosecutor Eric Maillaud told reporters. The friend called police, and when gendarmes arrived, they found the woman on the roof, where she had taken refuge after the man apparently set the house on fire, the prosecutor said.
In the ensuing standoff, three police officers were killed and another injured, and the gunman fled. The man was found Wednesday morning in his car, crashed on a mountainside, Maillaud said. The woman was taken into police care and given medical treatment.
More than 100 killed in latest ethnic massacre in Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 100 people have been killed in the latest massacre along ethnic lines in western Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said Wednesday, and the toll is expected to rise.
The attack in Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region occurred a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the region and spoke about the need to end such massacres. Ethnic tensions are a major challenge as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.
The attacks are separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where Ethiopian forces and allied regional forces began fighting Tigray regional forces in early November.
Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned
DENVER — A couple convicted of criminal charges in the so-called balloon boy hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado.
Richard and Mayumi Heene reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in an homemade UFO-shaped silver helium balloon in 2009. But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver. Authorities said the Heenes staged the ordeal to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.
— From wire reports