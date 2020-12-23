Explosion in Baltimore high-rise building injures 23

BALTIMORE — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured 23 people Wednesday and temporarily trapped a window-washing crew on dangling scaffolding.

Twenty-one of the victims — all construction workers — were brought to area hospitals following the explosion, which caused a partial roof collapse. The city’s fire department tweeted that at least nine of the victims were in critical condition.

The firefighters’ union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located. The fire department said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

