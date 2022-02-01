Protests, violence in Myanmar
BANGKOK — A nationwide strike marked the one-year anniversary Tuesday of the army’s seizure of power in Myanmar, as protests and sporadic violence across the country renewed concern over the ongoing struggle for power.
Photos and video on social media showed a “silent strike” emptied streets in the largest city of Yangon and other towns as people stayed home and businesses shut in a show of opposition to army rule. Violence was reported as well, as local media said an explosion killed at least two people and injured dozens at a pro-military rally in a town on the eastern border with Thailand. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
The military’s takeover on Feb. 1, 2021, ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second term in office after winning a landslide election victory.
Biden seeks support for pick
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden stretched out for Republican support for his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday, inviting the GOP’s top Judiciary Committee senator to the White House along with the panel’s Democratic chairman and phoning Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a one-on-one discussion.
Biden and fellow Democrats are working for significant GOP backing for the still-to-be-named nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer . At the White House, Biden called Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois and ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa “two good friends” and noted that they had worked on many Supreme Court nominations together in their decades on the panel.
WHO: Omicron cases top 2020
GENEVA — The World Health Organization chief said Tuesday that 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the omicron variant was first identified 10 weeks ago — amounting to more than in all of 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many countries easing their restrictive measures amid public fatigue about them, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus cautioned that omicron should not be underestimated even though it has shown to bring less severe illness than earlier variants. WHO said four of its six regions worldwide are seeing increasing trends in deaths.
Group accuses Israel of apartheid
JERUSALEM — Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israel has maintained “a system of oppression and domination” over the Palestinians going all the way back to its establishment in 1948, one that meets the international definition of apartheid.
With the release of a 278-page report compiled over a period of four years, the London-based rights group joins Human Rights Watch and the Israeli rights group B’Tselem in accusing Israel of apartheid .
Their findings are part of a growing international movement to redefine the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a struggle for equal rights rather than a territorial dispute. Israel rejects any allegation of apartheid and accused Amnesty of delegitimizing its existence and encouraging antisemitism.
— From wire reports