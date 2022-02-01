Biden and fellow Democrats are working for significant GOP backing for the still-to-be-named nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer . At the White House, Biden called Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois and ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa “two good friends” and noted that they had worked on many Supreme Court nominations together in their decades on the panel.

WHO: Omicron cases top 2020

GENEVA — The World Health Organization chief said Tuesday that 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the omicron variant was first identified 10 weeks ago — amounting to more than in all of 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many countries easing their restrictive measures amid public fatigue about them, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus cautioned that omicron should not be underestimated even though it has shown to bring less severe illness than earlier variants. WHO said four of its six regions worldwide are seeing increasing trends in deaths.

Group accuses Israel of apartheid