France detains man in Khashoggi case
PARIS — French authorities detained on Tuesday a Saudi man that they believed was wanted in connection with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who was killed and dismembered in Istanbul three years ago, a French police source said.
French authorities detained Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi on an outstanding Turkish arrest warrant, the source said, as Otaibi prepared to travel to Saudi Arabia from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.
Hours later, the French police acknowledged that they were not sure they had detained the right man. A spokesman said the suspect was still in detention and could legally be held until Thursday morning.
Otaibi was allegedly part of a 15-member team sent to kill Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Khashoggi, who had become a target after criticizing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had entered the consulate to obtain legal paperwork, believing he was safe in Turkey.
Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B
LONDON — Rohingya refugees sued Facebook parent Meta Platforms for more than $150 billion over what they say was the company’s failure to stop hateful posts that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by Myanmar’s military rulers and their supporters.
Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Monday in California saying Facebook’s arrival in Myanmar helped spread hate speech, misinformation and incitement to violence that “amounted to a substantial cause, and eventual perpetuation of, the Rohingya genocide.”
Lawyers in the United Kingdom have issued notice of their intention to file a similar legal action. Facebook, which was recently renamed Meta, did not immediately, reply to a request for comment.
The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group forced to flee persecution and violence in Myanmar starting in 2017, with an estimated 1 million living in refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh. Some 10,000 have ended up in the United States.
In 2018, United Nations human rights experts investigating attacks against the Rohingya said Facebook had played a role in spreading hate speech.
Official: Few changes after Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton, who is leading an investigation into why law enforcement failed to contain a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, said that only a small number of his recommendations to make the Capitol complex “safe and secure” have been adopted.
Not enough has been done to address the security flaws that led to the mob, intent on stopping Congress from affirming Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, from overwhelming Capitol Police officers, Bolton told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Tuesday. Only 30 of the 104 recommendations he and his team have made in the 11 months after the attack have been implemented, he testified.
Additionally, Bolton said, out of the 200 security enhancements that the Capitol Police department has provided to his office, only 61 have “documentation to support those enhancements to have occurred.”
The inspector general said his team is wrapping up a final report on the security flaws that he expects to issue “within the next few days” and that he said will include an update on the work still needing to be done.
The attack left four dead, and an officer who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, Brian Sicknick, suffered a stroke and died the following day. Some 140 members of law enforcement were injured.
