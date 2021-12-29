Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian
JERUSALEM — An Israeli and three Palestinians were wounded on Wednesday in the first exchange of fire in months on the Gaza frontier. The violence came as Israel announced measures aimed at improving living conditions in the occupied West Bank after a rare meeting of top officials.
The Israeli military said a civilian near the security fence was lightly wounded by gunfire from Gaza, and that it responded with tank fire at multiple military positions manned by the Hamas militant group, which has ruled the territory since 2007. The Gaza Health Ministry said three Palestinians were wounded, without saying if they were civilians or fighters.
Israel has announced a number of measures in recent months it says are aimed at easing tensions, but they have had little visible impact on the ground, where attacks by Israeli settlers and Palestinians are on the rise. There have been no peace talks in more than a decade.
Two men charged in shooting at Chicago-area mall
CHICAGO — Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week.
Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve Lane, 29, face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, in the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center, a mall in west suburban Oak Brook. A judge issued a $1 million bail Wednesday for both men during a court appearance.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said at a news conference that Williams and Lane fired at each other near Auntie Anne’s pretzel store at the shopper-filled mall after an argument broke out between Williams and Lane’s companion. Berlin said a total of 12 shots were fired in the gun battle, and mall security estimates that between 15,000 and 20,000 people were in the mall at the time.
China urges U.S. to protect space station from satellites
BEIJING — China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station.
A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington on Tuesday of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the safety of the Tiangong station’s three-member crew following the July 1 and Oct. 21 incidents. The Tiangong performed “evasive maneuvers” to “prevent a potential collision” with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the government said in a Dec. 6 complaint to the U.N. Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
The American Embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
More snow before thaw comes to frigid U.S. Northwest
SEATTLE — A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Ore., but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.
More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars. In Nevada, the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada. Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount.
Jury pauses deliberations in Holmes case until next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won’t resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend.
The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.
