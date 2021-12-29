The American Embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More snow before thaw comes to frigid U.S. Northwest

SEATTLE — A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Ore., but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.

More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars. In Nevada, the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada. Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount.

Jury pauses deliberations in Holmes case until next year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won’t resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend.

The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.