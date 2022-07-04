Akron police deploy tear gas on protesters after shooting

Police in riot gear shot tear gas into marching protesters in Akron, Ohio, Sunday night, hours after the release of body camera video showing the shooting death of unarmed Black man Jayland Walker.

Mostly peaceful protesters chanting “Justice for Jayland” and “we are done dying” took to the streets Sunday, with some reports of windows being smashed and a fire being set in a dumpster, according to WKYC.

Walker, 25, was fatally shot by eight police officers in the early hours of June 27 after fleeing a traffic stop, according to police.

Officers, believing Walker “posed a deadly threat to them,” fired dozens of times, first with Tasers and then guns, according to the initial report and Police Chief Steve Mylett Sunday.

Mylett refused to confirm how many times Walker was shot, but admitted that his body had at least 60 bullet holes, which likely include both entrance and exit wounds.

Officials also confirmed Sunday that while a gun was found in Walker’s car, he was unarmed when police shot him.

Walker was handcuffed and on his back with gunshots to the face, stomach and upper legs, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Ethiopia leader reports new massacre in Oromia region

Ethiopia’s leader reported a massacre Monday allegedly by rebels in a restive region where a rebel group opposed to his government is accused of targeting civilians amid fighting with government troops.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office didn’t provide fatality figures, but the Amhara Association of America told The Associated Press, quoting sources on the ground, that it believes between 150 to 160 people might have been killed .

The AP wasn’t able to independently verify casualty figures by the association, which said ethnic Amhara people were targeted and the killings started early in the day.

The killings will pile pressure on Abiy’s government to do more to protect civilians as a wave of ethnic unrest persists in Africa’s second most populous country. Attacks targeting minorities living across the country have increased in recent years.

Pope denies resignation; hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon, and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after traveling to Canada later this month.

Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he stepped awkwardly while the knee ligament was inflamed.

He said it is “slowly getting better” with laser and magnet therapy.

Francis was due to have visited Congo and South Sudan this week but had to cancel the trip because doctors said he needed more therapy. He said he was on board to travel to Canada July 24-30 and said he hoped to visit Russia and Ukraine sometime thereafter.

Fla. man posed as a security, stole R2-D2 from Disney World

A Kissimmee, Fla., man with a self-stated “pending application” for Walt Disney World Security is being accused of stealing and tampering with Disney resort property, including a Star Wars R2-D2 statue worth up to $10,000.

David Proudfoot, 44, posed as a security guard at Disney’s Swan Reserve Hotel on May 31, when he was noticed by hotel security wearing a gray T-shirt, beige workpants and a high-visibility orange work vest while pushing a cart across Epcot Resorts Boulevard onto Swan Reserve property, according to an arrest report.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from security of suspicious activity.

The arrest report said Proudfoot told investigators he was attempting to secure a better paying job by exposing the weaknesses in the security of the resorts, and said he never intended to steal the items.

Proudfoot was booked into Orange County jail in late May on charges of third-degree grand theft, petty theft, burglary, tampering with a coin-operated machine and schemed to defraud.