Weather heats up as California fire inches toward Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Spiking temperatures and increasing winds on Sunday added to the challenges faced by firefighters battling blazes across Northern California, including one that continued its march toward the Lake Tahoe resort region.
Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
The blaze that broke out August 14 was 19% contained after burning nearly 245 square miles — an area larger than Chicago. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 18,000 more were under threat.
The Caldor Fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers pushed back the projected date for full containment from early this week to Sept. 8. But even that estimate was tenuous.
Meanwhile, California’s Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history at 1,193 square miles was 48% contained in the Sierra-Cascades region about 65 miles north of the Caldor Fire. Nearly 700 homes were among almost 1,300 buildings that have been destroyed since the fire began in early July.
Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated
MILAN — Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air. Residents were hurriedly evacuated.
Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking down doors, apartment by apartment, to make sure there were no victims.
“We are sure that there was time to get out, but until the controls are finished, we cannot be entirely sure,” Sala told reporters at the scene. He said about 20 people were evacuated without incident.
The nearly 200-foot tall building was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.
A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro and was visibile for miles.
One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get residents out. Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where the fire appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.
Unidentified residents told Corriere that the panels on the facade were supposed to have been fire-resistant.
Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building. Plans for the project say it has 16 residential floors plus two underground.
Fauci open to Covid-19 booster shots sooner than eight months
Anthony Fauci said the door is open to administering booster shots in the U.S. sooner than eight months after a completed covid-19 vaccination, a possibility President Joe Biden has raised.
“We’re still planning on eight months. That was the calculation we made,” Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. However, “we’re totally open to any variation in that based on the data,” he added.
The administration needs clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to proceed on boosters, as vaccination experts continue to debate the value and impact of extra doses. The White House quickly clarified its stance, saying that the plan hasn’t changed even though Biden’s interest in a rapid rollout is clear.
n the U.S., 820,000 additional shots have been administered since Aug. 13, when those with compromised immune systems became eligible, according to CDC data.
