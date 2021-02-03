FBI agents were trying Tuesday to serve a search warrant at Huber’s apartment in Sunrise, Fla., a bedroom community just northwest of Fort Lauderdale, in connection with an investigation involving crimes against children when he apparently opened fire, officials have said. The shots killed two FBI agents and wounded three others, the officials said.

The bureau identified those slain as special agents Daniel Alfin, 36, and Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, who both specialized in investigating child pornography and crimes against children.

Prosecutors seek arrest, higher bond for Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions.

Kyle Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000.