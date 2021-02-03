Italy looks to Draghi to end political leadership crisis
ROME — Former European bank chief Mario Draghi agreed Wednesday to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic after last-ditch negotiations among political parties failed to produce a viable governing coalition.
The task won’t be easy, though, given the populist party with the most seats in Parliament said it won’t support a Draghi government and the right-wing party with the highest poll numbers is pressing for an early election.
Financial markets nevertheless welcomed indications that Italy’s latest political crisis might soon get resolved — at least for the next few months. Draghi expressed assurances that he could fulfill the task Italy’s president assigned him.
FBI identifies suspect in Florida slaying of 2 agents
WASHINGTON — The FBI on Wednesday identified the man believed to have shot and killed two FBI agents at a Florida apartment complex before taking his own life as David Lee Huber, 55.
Online biographies indicate that Huber worked as a systems engineer. He was divorced in 2016, and court records appear to indicate he had at least one child.
FBI agents were trying Tuesday to serve a search warrant at Huber’s apartment in Sunrise, Fla., a bedroom community just northwest of Fort Lauderdale, in connection with an investigation involving crimes against children when he apparently opened fire, officials have said. The shots killed two FBI agents and wounded three others, the officials said.
The bureau identified those slain as special agents Daniel Alfin, 36, and Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, who both specialized in investigating child pornography and crimes against children.
Prosecutors seek arrest, higher bond for Rittenhouse
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions.
Kyle Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000.
Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts, including homicide, in connection with the protests in August in Kenosha. The demonstrations began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
San Francisco sues school district to reopen classes
SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco took a dramatic step Wednesday in its effort to get children back into public school classrooms, suing its own school district to try to force open the doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit was the first of its kind in California and possibly the country, as school systems come under increasing pressure from parents and politicians to end virtual learning. Teachers unions in many large school districts, including San Francisco, say they won’t go back to classrooms until they are vaccinated.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera, with support from Mayor London Breed, said he sued the San Francisco Unified School District and Board of Education as a last resort to salvage what’s left of the academic year. They say it’s safe to reopen schools and keeping them closed was hurting kids’ well-being.
Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize Senate
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session.