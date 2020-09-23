Eric Trump ordered to give testimony
NEW YORK — Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into his family’s business practices before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting his lawyers’ claims that his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay.
State Judge Arthur Engoron said President Donald Trump’s middle son, a Trump Organization executive, must comply with a subpoena to give a deposition under oath no later than Oct. 7, adding that the court is not “bound by the timelines of the national election.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James went to court to enforce Eric Trump’s subpoena after his lawyers abruptly canceled an interview in July with investigators in her office’s investigation, which is focused on whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.
Eric Trump, the company’s executive vice president of development and acquisitions, was first served with the subpoena in May.
Crews getting the edge on Calif. wildfires
LOS ANGELES — Firefighters are finally starting to tame an enormous wildfire burning in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
Officials were confident that crews would make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.
Meanwhile, a major fire in the northern part of the state, the CZU Lightning Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, was 100% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said Tuesday evening. The fire was ignited during a barrage of lightning on Aug. 16 and the cluster of blazes went on to destroy 925 homes and kill a person.
Firefighters have also controlled several other lightning-sparked wildfires burning for more than a month in Northern California.
Cal State system gets Hispanic chancellor
LOS ANGELES — Joseph I. Castro, the grandson of Mexican immigrants and a first-generation college student who rose during a career in higher education to lead Fresno State, has been named chancellor of the California State University system, trustees announced Wednesday.
Castro, 53, will be the first chancellor of color to lead CSU, the nation’s largest four-year system, serving 480,000 students, nearly two-thirds of whom identify as Latino, Asian American or Black.
He will succeed Timothy P. White, who is retiring after eight years on the job.
Lebanon asks for help in rebuilding Beirut
BEIRUT — Facing an economic meltdown and other crises, Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked for the world’s help to rebuild the capital’s main port and neighborhoods, blown away in last month’s explosion.
Aoun made the plea in a recorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s virtual summit, telling world leaders that Lebanon’s many challenges are posing an unprecedented threat to its very existence.
Most urgently, the country needs the international community’s support to rebuild its economy and its destroyed port. Aoun suggested breaking up the damaged parts of the city into separate areas and so that countries that wish to help can each commit to rebuilding one.
Two firms at Hanford to pay fines in fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two companies that do work at a former nuclear weapons production plant will pay fines of nearly $58 million for improperly billing the federal government for thousands of hours of work that were not performed.
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon announced the settlement involving the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, a Manhattan Project-era facility near Richland that is the nation’s most contaminated nuclear site.
The settlement was reached between Bechtel Corp. and AECOM Energy & Construction Inc., which for years have been constructing a giant nuclear waste treatment plant to clean up the Hanford site, which produced most of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
