Mexico arrests a former top police official on torture charges
Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago.
Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
U.S. prosecutors have also accused Cardenas Palomino of accepting millions in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, once run by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. It was not clear if Mexico would consider extraditing Cardenas Palomino.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hailed the arrest as a sign Mexico would no longer tolerate corruption and abuse, but said he did not know if Mexico would extradite Cardenas Palomino.
“He was detained because there is no longer impunity, and that helps a lot,” said the president, whose administration has struggled to find a policy to handle the drug cartels. López Obrador, for example, ordered the release of one of Guzman’s sons to avoid bloodshed.
Mexico’s attorney general’s office said Monday that Cardenas Palomino was arrested on the outskirts of Mexico City on charges he tortured a kidnapping suspect in 2012.
U.S. prosecutors allege García Luna took tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel. García Luna, who is awaiting trial in New York, has denied the allegations.
García Luna served from 2006 to 2012 as Mexico’s secretary of public security before relocating to the U.S. He was arrested in 2019 in Texas.
Philippine military’s worst air disaster kills 52, wounds 51
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south and two wounded survivors died Monday, raising the death toll to 52 in the military’s worst air disaster, officials said.
The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 people, mostly combat troops, when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. It slammed into a coconut grove beyond the airport and burst into flames in a disaster witnessed by horrified soldiers and villagers.
Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 injured military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire. Two later died. Seven people on the ground were hit by aircraft parts and debris and three of them died, the military said.
The plane was one of two refurbished U.S. Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia, as part of military assistance this year.
The aircraft earlier had carried two-star Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., his wife and three children from Manila to southern Cagayan de Oro city, where he became the new military regional commander on Monday.
Brawner was stunned to learn the plane he’d just flown on had crashed. “We’re very thankful that we were spared, but extremely sad that so many lost their lives,” Brawner told The Associated Press.
President Rodrigo Duterte flew to southern Zamboanga city Monday night to meet the injured soldiers and attend the wake of those who died, promising help to their families.
Those who boarded the C-130 in Cagayan de Oro for the flight to Sulu were army troops to be deployed in the battle against Abu Sayyaf militants in the south.
A video taken by troops showed the aircraft landing in clear weather and then vanishing beyond the airport. Dark gray smoke later billowed from the crash site in a wooded area as the troops yelled “It fell, it fell!” in horror.
— From wire reports