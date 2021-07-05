U.S. prosecutors allege García Luna took tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel. García Luna, who is awaiting trial in New York, has denied the allegations.

García Luna served from 2006 to 2012 as Mexico’s secretary of public security before relocating to the U.S. He was arrested in 2019 in Texas.

Philippine military’s worst air disaster kills 52, wounds 51

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south and two wounded survivors died Monday, raising the death toll to 52 in the military’s worst air disaster, officials said.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 people, mostly combat troops, when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. It slammed into a coconut grove beyond the airport and burst into flames in a disaster witnessed by horrified soldiers and villagers.

Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 injured military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire. Two later died. Seven people on the ground were hit by aircraft parts and debris and three of them died, the military said.