Simon described her appointment as a “historic and inspirational moment for Canada, and a step forward on the long path towards reconciliation.”

The appointment follows the revelation that hundreds of unmarked graves of children have been found on the grounds of former residential schools across Canada — institutions to which Indigenous children were forcibly relocated for generations.

Body of last missing tuber discovered

EDEN, N.C. — The body of the last person missing from a North Carolina river accident that killed five people has been found, weeks after a family rode inflatable tubes over a relatively small but dangerous Duke Energy dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Monday that searchers recovered the body of Teresa Villano, 35, in the Dan River near the Draper Boat Landing. She was among a group of nine relatives from Eden and LaPorte, Ind., who were floating down the river on June 16 when they went over the dam, which is about 8 feet high.