Adams wins NYC Democratic mayoral race
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing.
Results from the latest tabulations released Tuesday showed him leading former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes, or a little more than 1 percentage point.
Adams will be the prohibitive favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels. A former police captain, Adams would be the city’s second Black mayor if elected.
Canada names Indigenous woman to post
OTTAWA — Mary Simon, an Inuk leader who has served as a Canadian diplomat, was named the country’s first Indigenous representative of the crown on Tuesday — an announcement that comes in the wake of a scandal over the nation’s long mistreatment of Indigenous people.
In naming the next governor general, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said ’it is only by building bridges” can the people of Canada move forward together.
Simon described her appointment as a “historic and inspirational moment for Canada, and a step forward on the long path towards reconciliation.”
The appointment follows the revelation that hundreds of unmarked graves of children have been found on the grounds of former residential schools across Canada — institutions to which Indigenous children were forcibly relocated for generations.
Body of last missing tuber discovered
EDEN, N.C. — The body of the last person missing from a North Carolina river accident that killed five people has been found, weeks after a family rode inflatable tubes over a relatively small but dangerous Duke Energy dam.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Monday that searchers recovered the body of Teresa Villano, 35, in the Dan River near the Draper Boat Landing. She was among a group of nine relatives from Eden and LaPorte, Ind., who were floating down the river on June 16 when they went over the dam, which is about 8 feet high.
Crews rescued Rueben Villano, 35, and his children Irene, 18; and Eric, 14, along with his nephew Karlos Villano, 14, according to the sheriff’s office. That same day, rescuers found the bodies of Rueben Villano’s partner Bridish Crawford, 27; and Teresa’s partner Antonio Ramon, 30, along with Teresa’s niece, Sophie Wilson, 14, the sheriff’s office said.
The body of Bridish Crawford’s son Isiah, 7, was found days later.
Sharpton eulogizes white teen in Ark.
BEEBE, Ark. — The Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd’s family on Tuesday mourned a white Arkansas teenager fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, as they urged support across racial lines for efforts to reform police practices.
Sharpton eulogized 17-year-old Hunter Brittain, who was shot and killed by a white Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Michael Davis, during a traffic stop June 23 near Cabot, about 30 miles northeast of Little Rock. The killing in the predominantly white community has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists such as Sharpton, who said concerns about police tactics aren’t just limited to the Black community.
Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley last week fired Davis for not turning on his body camera until after he had shot Brittain. Staley said the only footage police have is from the aftermath. Arkansas State Police are investigating Brittain’s death.
