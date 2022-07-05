Gunfire at Minneapolis park wounds 8, some critical

Gunfire at a park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis wounded eight people, some of them with critical injuries, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park, said Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers.

No arrests have been announced.

Smothers said “eight victims are hospitalized, [with] several in critical condition.”

A park police incident report listed four people with a “major injury,” with three of them 18 years old and the other 22 years old.

“After shots were fired, the large group that had gathered in the park dispersed, many leaving prior to police arriving,” Dawn Sommers, another Park Board spokeswoman, said late Tuesday morning. “A majority of the shooting victims later arrived at local hospitals on their own, where police were notified by the hospitals.”

July Fourth event shooting causes panic in Philadelphia

Scores of people watching a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out, forcing them to leave behind strollers and other personal items as they sought refuge from what many feared was someone shooting into the crowd.

Two Philadelphia police officers working at the event suffered graze wounds when shots were fired shortly after the event started Monday in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

One officer suffered a wound to the forehead — with officials saying the bullet was found in the officer’s hat — while the other was wounded in the shoulder. Both officers were treated at a hospital and were later released.

Afterward, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed frustration over efforts to toughen gun laws.

“This is a gun country. It’s crazy. We are the most armed country in world history and we are one of the least safe,” Kenney said. “I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time.”

‘QAnon Shaman’ drops his appeal for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman,” who became infamous for appearing in the U.S. Senate chamber shirtless with a horned headdress during the Capitol riot, dropped the appeal of his guilty plea and 41-month sentence.

The request by Jacob Chansley to dismiss his appeal was granted, according to a Tuesday filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Chansley, who was sentenced to three years in prison for his role on Jan. 6, 2021, appealed in November after he pleaded guilty a few months earlier to obstructing an official proceeding.

Chansley became one of the most recognizable symbols of the insurrection after being filmed carrying an American flag through the Capitol. The Donald Trump supporter left a hand-written note on a dais that then-Vice President Mike Pence had fled as the riot unfolded during the counting of electors for the 2020 presidential election.

Great Salt Lake hits new historic low for 2nd time

The Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low for the second time in less than a year as the ongoing megadrought worsened by climate change continues to shrink the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi.

Utah Department of Natural Resources said Monday in a news release the Great Salt Lake dipped Sunday to 4,190.1 feet . That is lower than the previous historic low set in October, which at the time matched a 170-year record low.

Lake levels are expected to keep dropping until fall or winter, the agency said.

Dwindling water levels at the giant lake just west of Salt Lake City puts millions of migrating birds at risk and threatens a lake-based economy that’s worth an estimated $1.3 billion in mineral extraction, brine shrimp and recreation. The expanding amount of dry lakebed could also send arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe, scientists say.

The state’s Republican-led Legislature is trying to find ways to reverse the trend, but it won’t be easy.