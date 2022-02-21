Colombian court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion Monday as the nation’s Constitutional Court voted to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy.

The decision fell short of the expectations of pro-choice groups that had been pushing for abortion to be completely decriminalized in Colombia. But it was nevertheless described as a historic event by women’s rights groups, which estimate 400,000 women get clandestine abortions in the country each year.

Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers, Utah police say

MIDVALE, Utah — Investigators believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday, police said. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired, directing the bullet away.

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale, demanding that his order be corrected, a spokesperson for the Unified Police Department, Sgt. Melody Cutler, said . After workers asked that he pull to a waiting area while they corrected his order, they called police, she said.

The man did not cooperate and had to be pulled from the car, Cutler said. As officers were taking the man into custody, one saw a gun pointing from a rear window, she said. The officer who swiped the gun to the side as it was fired also yelled “kid” after seeing how young the shooter was, Cutler said.

A witness observed the man tell the 4-year-old to shoot the gun, Cutler said.

China rejects NASA claim its debris will hit moon

China disputed NASA’s claim that debris about to hit the moon originated with one of its exploration programs, the latest disagreement between the nations over their space programs.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday at a regular news briefing that the final rocket stage of a moon mission years ago “entered into the Earth’s atmosphere and has already been completely burned up.”

That contradicted a NASA statement reported by the Washington Post last week that said “the object expected to impact the far side of the Moon March 4 is likely the Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 booster launched in 2014.”

NASA also said at the time that the debris wasn’t linked to a SpaceX rocket, as was earlier reported.

Earlier this month, China said the U.S. was avoiding responsibility for problems caused by satellites launched by the Elon Musk-backed SpaceX.

The U.S. hadn’t responded to requests for information after the company’s satellites last year came what it said was dangerously close to its space station.