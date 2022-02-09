Blockade in Canada shutters Ford plant

TORONTO — Truck blockades of Canada’s capital and U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit, forced the shutdown of a Ford plant Wednesday as the company warned the protests could have widespread implications for the North American auto industry.

Ford said late Wednesday that parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule. GM and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, reported normal operations Wednesday, although Stellantis had to cut shifts short the previous day at its Windsor minivan plant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm against an easing of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions in the face of mounting pressure during recent weeks by protests against the restrictions and against Trudeau himself.

A blockade by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. Traffic was prevented from entering Canada, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving.

2nd man pleads guilty in Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors bagged a second conviction Wednesday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, gaining another critical witness just weeks before four other men face trial.

Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty to conspiracy. He said he agreed to participate in an astonishing scheme to get the Democratic governor, who was targeted because of her restrictive policies during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his plea, Franks joined co-defendant Ty Garbin in admitting guilt and agreeing to help prosecutors at the March 8 trial.

Threats made on D.C. high schools

WASHINGTON — More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School. An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

The threats came a day after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat during a visit to Dunbar High School.

D.C. sniper seeks new sentence

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court heard arguments on whether Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s six life sentences without possibility of parole should be reconsidered because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

Kiran Iyer, a Maryland public defender, argued Tuesday that life without parole sentences for Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the shootings that terrorized the region, should be reconsidered in light of the Supreme Court ruling. Malvo and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, then 41, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington during a three-week period in 2002. Muhammad was executed in Virginia in 2009.