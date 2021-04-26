Speaking to reporters at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, the Democrat abandoned his past approach of expressing contrition for some past behavior, while declining to address whether specific allegations were true.

“You were in those rooms. You know the truth. So can you tell the people of the state of New York yes or no? Did you do the things you were accused of?” asked New York Times reporter Jesse McKinley.

“To put it very simply, no,” Cuomo said.

“All the groping, the sexual harassment, you deny all of that?” McKinley said.

“That’s right. Yes,” Cuomo said.

Family views N.C. shooting video; no threat, lawyer says

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage.