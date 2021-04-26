Erdogan: Genocide comment saddening as well as baseless
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday he was “highly saddened” by President Joe Biden’s decision to mark as genocide the mass deportations and massacres of Armenians in the early 20th century Ottoman Empire, calling it baseless and unjust.
Erdogan said Biden’s decision undermined Turkish-American relations but also expressed hope they would discuss that and other issues during a first face-to-face meeting in years at the June NATO summit and “open the doors of a new period.”
Otherwise, Erdogan said, Turkey would have to take necessary steps but did not elaborate. He emphasized that historians should be studying the events and that the term “genocide” is too sensitive to be left to presidents or parliaments. He said the designation arose after 1948 and must be based on evidence and court decisions.
Cuomo categorically denies he committed improprieties
ALBANY, N.Y. — In his first face-to-face encounter with journalists in months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday flatly denied he had done anything inappropriate with any of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment.
Speaking to reporters at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, the Democrat abandoned his past approach of expressing contrition for some past behavior, while declining to address whether specific allegations were true.
“You were in those rooms. You know the truth. So can you tell the people of the state of New York yes or no? Did you do the things you were accused of?” asked New York Times reporter Jesse McKinley.
“To put it very simply, no,” Cuomo said.
“All the groping, the sexual harassment, you deny all of that?” McKinley said.
“That’s right. Yes,” Cuomo said.
Family views N.C. shooting video; no threat, lawyer says
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage.
The account was the first description of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. His death Wednesday led to nightly protests and demands for justice in the town of Elizabeth City. Authorities have released few details, and the video has not been made public.
Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with Brown’s family. She said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn.
Miss., Ala. mark rebel history; group criticizes monuments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — State offices were closed Monday in Alabama and Mississippi for Confederate Memorial Day, which a watchdog group used to call for the removal of additional monuments to the Confederacy.
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center said in a statement that Confederate symbols erected by Southern heritage groups were used by white supremacists “as tools of racial terror” and said 170 were removed across the nation last year.
Confederate Memorial Day was made a state holiday in Alabama in 1901, the same year a new state Constitution, which was intended to guarantee white supremacy, was approved.
Egypt executes 9 convicted in fatal attack on police in 2013
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities Monday executed nine men convicted of murder in an attack on a police station in 2013, security officials and a rights lawyer said. The assault resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including 11 police.