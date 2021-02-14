Myanmar public flouts orders
YANGON, Myanmar — Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power.
Public concern had already been heightened for the previous few nights by what many charge is the military’s manipulation of criminals released from prison to carry out nighttime violence and stir up panic.
Ambassadors from the United States and Canada and 12 European nations called on Myanmar’s security forces to refrain from violence against those “protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.” They condemned the arrests of political leaders and activists as well as the military’s interference with communications.
Separatists gain in Catalonia
BARCELONA, Spain — The pro-union Socialist Party appeared set to claim a narrow win in regional elections in Catalonia late Sunday, but the bloc of parties supporting secession by Spain’s northeastern corner were widening their control of the regional parliament.
With 90% of the votes counted, the three main parties pledging to carve out an independent Catalan state were set to increase their number of seats in the regional parliament to 74. In 2017, those same parties won 70 seats of the 135-seat chamber, just two above the majority.
The wealthy region, with its own language spoken alongside Spanish, has been the source of Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades since separatist leaders failed in a 2017 secession bid in defiance of warnings that it was unconstitutional. Several ended up in prison, while others fled to other European countries.
Biden relaunches faith office
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday relaunching a White House office aimed at fostering cooperation between the federal government and faith-based and secular community organizations.
The order re-establishes the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, a 20-year-old initiative first put in place by President George W. Bush. The White House said the office’s early goals under Biden will include working to “address the COVID-19 pandemic and boost economic recovery; combat systemic racism; increase opportunity and mobility for historically disadvantaged communities; and strengthen pluralism.”
In a statement, Biden suggested that such partnerships are particularly important at a time when the pandemic has created considerable uncertainty and suffering. His team will work with “leaders of different faiths and backgrounds who are the front lines of their communities in crisis and who can help us heal, unite and rebuild.”
Sussexes due another child
LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second baby, a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed Sunday, saying they were “overjoyed at the news.”
The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018, have a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born in May 2019. Harry is sixth in line to the British throne; Archie is seventh. The baby will be eighth.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokeswoman said as well-wishers flocked to social media to offer the family their congratulations.
Capitol police rebuke leaders
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Capitol Police voted “no confidence” on all seven leaders of the force Friday, rebuking the top brass after a mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol for several hours on Jan. 6.
The officers voted by wide margins to signal no confidence in acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, a 19-year veteran of the department who took the post on Jan. 8 after the resignation of Steven Sund, and in six other leaders, including Assistant Chief Chad Thomas and Sean Gallagher, the acting assistant chief for protective and intelligence operations.