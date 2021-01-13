Trump offers, Biden accepts use of Blair House on Jan. 19
The Trump administration has offered President-elect Joe Biden the use of Blair House, the official residence for guests of the president, on the eve of his inauguration.
Biden has accepted the offer to stay at the 1824 Federal home, according to a spokesperson for the State Department, which oversees use of the property. Biden’s inauguration committee declined several requests for comment, making it unclear whether he has made firm plans to stay there or simply accepted the invitation to keep the option open.
Inauguration Day typically begins with a breakfast for friends and family at the home before a church service and a meeting at the White House with the outgoing president. It is unlikely that Trump, who isn’t planning to attend the inauguration, will meet with Biden; his planners have so far declined to provide details on Biden’s plans that morning.
Despite warnings, Navalny planning to return to Russia
MOSCOW — Less than six months after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned in what he has termed a state-ordered attack, he announced Wednesday that he is returning to Russia, where he could find himself behind bars soon after his arrival.
Navalny has been recovering in Germany since he became gravely ill during an Aug. 20 flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. He spent more than two weeks in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital and has been recuperating since in Germany. He has not been back in Russia but is planning his return for Sunday.
“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who gave the order to kill me, is screaming in his bunker and tells his servants to do everything to prevent me from returning,” Navalny said in an Instagram post. The Federal Penitentiary Service has threatened to lock him up if he returns, formally requesting that a suspended sentence be changed to jail time.
Air Force picks Huntsville, Ala., as home for Space Command
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville after the state was selected over five others competing for the project, including Colorado, where Space Command is provisionally located.
The role of Space Command, founded in 1985, is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and troop communication and providing warning of missile launches. That is different from the Space Force, which is a distinct military service like the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
Ga. may place statue of Lewis in U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall
ATLANTA — A statue of the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis could soon replace the likeness of Alexander Stephens, a slave owner and vice president of the Confederacy, in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, under a bipartisan resolution introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House.
The push to drop Stephens in favor of Lewis, who served as a congressman for 33 years, comes amid nationwide soul-searching over celebrations of the Confederacy; dozens of Confederate statues fell during protests for racial justice over the spring and summer.
The resolution is sponsored by state Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, and has the backing of Republican House Speaker David Ralston.
