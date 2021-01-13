Navalny has been recovering in Germany since he became gravely ill during an Aug. 20 flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. He spent more than two weeks in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital and has been recuperating since in Germany. He has not been back in Russia but is planning his return for Sunday.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who gave the order to kill me, is screaming in his bunker and tells his servants to do everything to prevent me from returning,” Navalny said in an Instagram post. The Federal Penitentiary Service has threatened to lock him up if he returns, formally requesting that a suspended sentence be changed to jail time.

Air Force picks Huntsville, Ala., as home for Space Command

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville after the state was selected over five others competing for the project, including Colorado, where Space Command is provisionally located.