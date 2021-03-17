Police said they found a firearm, ammunition and an extended ammunition magazine in his vehicle, which was found parked in a garage. The arrest occurred about 1 p.m. at Observatory Circle and Massachusetts Avenue NW.

The suspect was identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio. Police said he was charged with firearms offenses including possessing an unlicensed gun and ammunition. A police report said officers found an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and 113 bullets in his vehicle.

Protesters in Myanmar fight back

YANGON, Myanmar — Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday in a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown. The growing resistance comes after one organization said that more than 200 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 takeover.

At least two people were shot dead during protests Wednesday in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to press and social media posts that included photos of the victims.

Biden defends decision on crown prince