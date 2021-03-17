House passes domestic violence, ERA bills
WASHINGTON — With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House passed two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act passed 244-172 with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation. The resolution to repeal the ERA’s ratification deadline passed 222-204. Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate.
Shortly after Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment last year, the archivist of the United States declared he would take no action to certify the amendment’s adoption, citing the Justice Department opinion. Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by three Democratic state attorneys general that had sought to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s vote.
Man arrested outside VP’s residence
WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old man from Texas was arrested Wednesday outside the vice president’s residence in Northwest Washington after police said they got a tip that he had been “exhibiting concerning behavior,” according to a District of Columbia police spokesman.
Police said they found a firearm, ammunition and an extended ammunition magazine in his vehicle, which was found parked in a garage. The arrest occurred about 1 p.m. at Observatory Circle and Massachusetts Avenue NW.
The suspect was identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio. Police said he was charged with firearms offenses including possessing an unlicensed gun and ammunition. A police report said officers found an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and 113 bullets in his vehicle.
Protesters in Myanmar fight back
YANGON, Myanmar — Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday in a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown. The growing resistance comes after one organization said that more than 200 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 takeover.
At least two people were shot dead during protests Wednesday in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to press and social media posts that included photos of the victims.
Biden defends decision on crown prince
President Joe Biden defended his decision to waive any punishment for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, claiming that acting against the Saudi royal would have been diplomatically unprecedented for the United States.
Biden, in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday, discussed his administration’s decision to exempt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from any penalties for the Oct. 2, 2018, killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. U.S. intelligence, in a report released Feb. 26, concluded that the crown prince authorized the team of Saudi security and intelligence officials that killed Khashoggi.
“We held accountable all the people in that organization — but not the crown prince, because we have never that I’m aware of, when we have an alliance with a country, gone to the acting head of state and punished that person and ostracized him,” Biden said .
Interstellar object is planet shard
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.
Arizona State University astronomers reported this week that the strange 148-foot object that appears to be made of frozen nitrogen, just like the surface of Pluto and Neptune’s largest moon Triton.
