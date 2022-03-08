6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities arrested six teenagers accused of shooting into a group that had gathered outside an Iowa high school, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls, police said Tuesday.

The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half-mile from the Capitol. Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles.

Police named the suspects as Octavio Lopez, 17; Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17; Manuel Buezo, 16; Romero Perdomo, 16; Alex Perdomo, 15; and Nyang Chamdual, 14. All are from Des Moines and the school district didn’t identify any as attending East.

Police identified the 15-year-old killed as Jose David Lopez, of Des Moines.

Lopez, who was not a student at the school, was the intended target of the drive-by shooting, police said. The other two shot are females, 16 and 18, who both attend East and were among a group standing with Lopez when they were inadvertently shot, police said. Police had not released the surviving victims’ names by Tuesday afternoon.

Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery

WASHINGTON — Congress on Tuesday passed legislation that would shore up the U.S. Postal Service and ensure six-day-a-week mail delivery, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making and comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. Many Americans became dependent on the Postal Service during the COVID-19 crisis, but officials have repeatedly warned that without congressional action it would run out of cash by 2024.

Congress mustered rare bipartisan support for the Postal Service package, dropping some of the more controversial proposals to settle on core ways to save the service and ensure its future operations. On Tuesday, the Senate sent it to Biden’s desk on a 79-19 vote.

The Postal Service Reform Act would set in law the requirement that the mail is delivered six days a week, except in the case of federal holidays, natural disasters and a few other situations.

Postage sales and other services were supposed to sustain the Postal Service, but it has suffered 14 straight years of losses.

The bill would end a requirement that the Postal Service finance workers’ health care benefits ahead of time for the next 75 years, an obligation that private companies and federal agencies do not face.

Instead, the Postal Service would require future retirees to enroll in Medicare and would pay current retirees’ actual health care costs that aren’t covered by the federal health insurance program for older people.

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, calling for better wages and “safe and stable schools,” as parents found themselves facing an uncertainty that’s become all too familiar during the coronavirus pandemic.

Union leaders and school officials made it clear the sides were far apart on issues that also include caps on class sizes and more mental health services for students. For many families of the 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts, an extended walkout of the 3,300 teachers could mean a return to struggles of balancing work and child care.

The average annual salary for Minneapolis teachers is more than $71,000. The union says that puts them among the lower-paid districts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. A main union demand is a starting salary of $35,000 for education support professionals, compared with the current $24,000, which union officials say is essential to hire and retain people of color.

School Superintendent Ed Graff cited a $26 million budget shortfall for next year that would be $97 million without one-time federal funding. He said the teachers’ proposals would cost roughly $166 million annually beyond what’s currently budgeted.

The district says it lost 3,000 students during the pandemic, leading to reduced state aid.