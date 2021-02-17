The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse that were set to be distributed, officials said.

Investigators also notified about 6,000 potential victims in at least 12 states including hospitals, medical facilities and others who may have unknowingly purchased knockoffs, urging them to stop using the medical-grade masks. Officials encouraged medical workers and companies to go to 3M’s website for tips on how to spot fakes.

Libyans mark anniversary of uprising against Gadhafi

TRIPOLI, Libya — Libyans on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Many have their eyes on a recently appointed government tasked with leading Libya through elections later this year, with hopes of unifying the divided nation.

Celebrations began late on Tuesday in the capital, Tripoli, where people gathered in the city’s main square amid tight security. Key streets and squares had been cleaned and decorated with banners and photos marking the anniversary. Festivities also rang out in other cities in the south.