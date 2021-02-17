Biden urged to help secure Dubai princess’s freedom
LONDON — Supporters of an Emirati princess held against her will for almost three years are urging Joe Biden to put pressure on her father to release the woman, saying the U.S. president is one of the few world leaders with the stature to win her freedom.
The case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum made international headlines Tuesday after the BBC released excerpts from video diaries she said were recorded in a locked bathroom inside the Dubai villa where she was being held. Sheikha Latifa was detained by commandos off the coast of India in 2018 after she tried to flee Dubai in a yacht.
Friends say they are concerned for Sheikha Latifa’s safety because she hasn’t been heard from since she stopped responding to text messages six months ago. The 35-year-old princess is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of Dubai who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. agents seize more than 10 million phony N95 masks
WASHINGTON — Federal agents have seized more than 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.
The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse that were set to be distributed, officials said.
Investigators also notified about 6,000 potential victims in at least 12 states including hospitals, medical facilities and others who may have unknowingly purchased knockoffs, urging them to stop using the medical-grade masks. Officials encouraged medical workers and companies to go to 3M’s website for tips on how to spot fakes.
Libyans mark anniversary of uprising against Gadhafi
TRIPOLI, Libya — Libyans on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Many have their eyes on a recently appointed government tasked with leading Libya through elections later this year, with hopes of unifying the divided nation.
Celebrations began late on Tuesday in the capital, Tripoli, where people gathered in the city’s main square amid tight security. Key streets and squares had been cleaned and decorated with banners and photos marking the anniversary. Festivities also rang out in other cities in the south.
An an apparent “targeted mortar attack” on the celebrations in the Mansheya neighborhood in the southern city of Sabha killed a child and wounded at least 29 people, including two children, according to the U.N. mission in Libya. The mission called for a prompt investigation of “this heinous attack on civilians,” and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
Sicilian village clears debris after Mount Etna’s eruption
PEDARA, Sicily — Residents and municipal teams worked Wednesday to clean up a Sicilian village near Mount Etna after Europe’s most active volcano spewed lava, ashes and volcanic stones.
The eruption, which featured spectacular displays of gushing lava, forced the temporary closure of Sicily’s Catania Airport. As Tuesday’s volcanic activity was largely expected, there were no reported injuries or deaths.
— From wire reports