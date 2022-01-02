Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Ala., after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.
The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles north of Huntsville.
The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.
Madison, Morgan Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Limestone, Franklin and Lawrence counties remain under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for north and parts of north-central Alabama, in effect from 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to plummet as a cold front moves through.
Sudan’s prime minister quits amid political deadlock
CAIRO — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation Sunday amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule.
Hamdok, a former U.N. official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty.
In a televised national address Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition to democracy.
The prime minister warned that the ongoing political stalemate since the military takeover could become a full-blown crisis and damage the country’s already battered economy.
The October coup had upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after a popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.
Hamdok’s resignation comes amid a heavy security crackdown on protesters denouncing the military’s takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated him and sidelined the pro-democracy movement.
He was reinstated in November amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.
South Korean officials warn of cat-started house fires
South Korean officials have a message for pet owners in Seoul: Beware, your cat might burn your house down.
The warning comes as the capital’s Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters estimated that more than 100 fires over the last three years were started by cats, many of which managed to turn on electric stoves with their furry paws.
“Cat-started fires are continuing to be reported these days,” Chung Gyo-chul, an official working at the department, told the Korea Herald. “We advise pet owners to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home.”
According to the Seoul organization, 107 fires sparked by felines were recorded between January 2019 and November 2021.
Of the recorded incidents, four people were injured.
Fire-starting pets are not just a problem in South Korea: In the United States, almost 1,000 home fires each year are started by pets, according to the National Fire Protection Association, although it remains unclear what percentage of these blazes were started by cats.
Korean officials have recommended that people remove flammable objects such as paper towels away from their cooking devices to prevent accidents in the home.
The American Kennel Club and ADT Security Services advise people to ensure their pet is unable to access appliances when left home alone.
— From wire reports