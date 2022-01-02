He was reinstated in November amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

South Korean officials warn of cat-started house fires

South Korean officials have a message for pet owners in Seoul: Beware, your cat might burn your house down.

The warning comes as the capital’s Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters estimated that more than 100 fires over the last three years were started by cats, many of which managed to turn on electric stoves with their furry paws.

“Cat-started fires are continuing to be reported these days,” Chung Gyo-chul, an official working at the department, told the Korea Herald. “We advise pet owners to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home.”

According to the Seoul organization, 107 fires sparked by felines were recorded between January 2019 and November 2021.

Of the recorded incidents, four people were injured.