“For whatever reason, [the driver] veered to the right, went up on the sidewalk, struck multiple pedestrians there and then came back on to the roadway,” Nisleit said

Three people died at the scene. Five of the six others who were injured were taken to hospitals, authorities said.

Posting from prison, Navalny says he has seen no violence

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny described tight controls at his prison in a letter posted Monday, saying they include hourly checks during the night.

Navalny’s note posted on his Instagram page confirmed for the first time that he arrived at a prison colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, about 50 miles east of Moscow, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime.

Navalny described the prison, IK-2, as a “friendly concentration camp.” He said that he hasn’t seen “even a hint at violence” there but faced overwhelming controls that he compared to George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”