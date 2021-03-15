FBI says intent of Nashville bomber was to kill himself
WASHINGTON — The man who blew himself up inside his recreational vehicle in a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tenn., was grappling with paranoia and eccentric conspiracy theories, but there are no indications he was motivated by social or political ideology, the FBI said Monday in closing out the investigation into the blast.
The FBI statement sets out to resolve some of the lingering mysteries of an explosion that initially perplexed investigators and the public because it appeared to lack an obvious motive or fit a clear profile.
Though the blast damaged dozens of buildings, it took place early on a holiday morning well before downtown streets would be bustling with activity and was preceded by a recorded announcement warning anyone in the area that a bomb would soon detonate.
Anthony Quinn Warner chose the location and timing so that the explosion would be impactful while still minimizing the likelihood of “undue injury,” according to the statement from the FBI, which also concluded that the Antioch man acted alone and set off the bomb to end his own life.
Calif. officials sue chain of nursing facilities in state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s attorney general and local officials sued the nation’s largest senior living home operator Monday, alleging the company misled consumers on quality ratings and broke laws intended to protect patients when they are discharged from a facility.
The suit centers on Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s 10 California-based skilled nursing facilities.
The company endangered the health of tens of thousands of patients and forced families to hurriedly find them new homes by failing to give at least 30 days notice of transfers or discharges, as required for skilled nursing facilities, the suit alleges. It says the company also failed to adequately prepare patients to be discharged or transferred.
3 die, 6 hurt as driver pulls onto sidewalk in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A man drove through a crowd on a sidewalk under an overpass with homeless tents on a rainy Monday morning in downtown San Diego, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
The driver — whom authorities identified only as a 71-year-old man — appeared to lose control of his Volvo station wagon shortly after 9 a.m. near a community college, said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
“For whatever reason, [the driver] veered to the right, went up on the sidewalk, struck multiple pedestrians there and then came back on to the roadway,” Nisleit said
Three people died at the scene. Five of the six others who were injured were taken to hospitals, authorities said.
Posting from prison, Navalny says he has seen no violence
MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny described tight controls at his prison in a letter posted Monday, saying they include hourly checks during the night.
Navalny’s note posted on his Instagram page confirmed for the first time that he arrived at a prison colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, about 50 miles east of Moscow, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime.
Navalny described the prison, IK-2, as a “friendly concentration camp.” He said that he hasn’t seen “even a hint at violence” there but faced overwhelming controls that he compared to George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”
Navalny, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vociferous foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation. He is serving 2½ years on a probation violation.