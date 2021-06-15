Police: Gunman kills 2, self at Ala. fire hydrant plant
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A worker wielding a handgun fatally shot two people and wounded two others at an Alabama fire hydrant factory early Tuesday before killing himself near a cemetery where his mother is buried, police said. The shooting — which happened about 2:30 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville — added to a slew of homicides around the country.
In the Alabama case, a manhunt ended when the shooter’s body was found inside a Jeep in Guntersville, about 15 miles away from the factory, shortly after daybreak. Multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said at a news conference.
Smith said the suspect appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. What prompted him to kill and maim his coworkers wasn’t immediately clear, the chief said.
The chief identified the dead men as Michael Dobbins and David Horton, and the shooter as Andreas Horton, 34. He said that as far as he knew, the Hortons were not related, and had “no ties other than co-workers.”
Two other people were hospitalized.
The body of Andreas Horton, who was sometimes called Andy, was found in his vehicle, parked along a road overlooking Guntersville City Cemetery, about 10 miles from the plant. His mother, who died of cancer at age 40 in 2011, was buried just a short walk away.
Army defends response to Jan. 6 amid House probe
WASHINGTON — A top Army leader defended the Pentagon’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, telling a House panel Tuesday that the National Guard was delayed for hours because they had to properly prepare for the deployment and that senior military leaders had determined beforehand that there was “no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election.”
Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of the Army staff, echoed comments from other senior military leaders about the perception of soldiers being used to secure the election process. He said the Pentagon wanted to be careful about their response in part because of concerns about military helicopters that had flown low over Washington streets during protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the summer of 2020.
It also took several hours for Guardsmen to be equipped and given a plan for how to secure a building overrun by hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump, Piatt said.
Piatt’s testimony comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will step up its investigations into the deadly insurrection. She said Tuesday that the House “can’t wait any longer” to do a comprehensive investigation after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create an independent commission.
Senate OKs bill making Juneteenth federal holiday
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The vast majority of states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations.
Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
— From wire reports