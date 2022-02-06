10 Cuban migrants rescued off Fla. coast
MIAMI — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.
The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers from that boat survived.
Pollution affects 2.5B people in urban areas
About 86% of people living in urban areas worldwide — 2.5 billion people — are being exposed to air pollution levels roughly seven times greater than World Health Organization guidelines, according to new research, led by George Washington University researchers and published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal.
Based on about two decades of data from more than 13,000 cities, the researchers attributed 1.8 million deaths in 2019 to these unhealthy levels of urban air pollution, primarily in the form of tiny particulate matter (PM2.5) — microscopic liquid droplets or solid particles in the air that are inhalable. The researchers estimate that about a third of the deaths could have been avoided if cities had met the WHO guidelines.
Tunisian leader seeks to dissolve top judiciary
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s president has announced a plan to dissolve the national judiciary body, claiming suspicions of corruption and possible mishandling of politically charged cases, local media reported Sunday. Opposition members said the move was just the latest example of the president’s extreme power grab.
The decision by President Kais Saied to disband the Superior Council of the Judiciary comes as Tunisians on Sunday marked the ninth anniversary of the assassination of a prominent left-wing leader and an outspoken critic of the Islamist movement.
During a surprise visit to Tunisia’s Interior Ministry on Saturday night, Said blasted members of the judiciary, accusing some judges and magistrates of “corruption … nepotism … and stalling proceedings in several cases, including those of political assassinations.”
