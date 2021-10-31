Man injures 17 on Tokyo train
TOKYO — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said.
The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. Not all of them were stabbed and most of the other injuries were not serious, the agency said.
The attacker, identified as a 24-year-old man, was arrested on the spot and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said. His motive was not immediately known.
Airline cancels 900 flights
DALLAS — American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Sunday for a third straight day as it struggled with staffing shortages and upended weekend plans for tens of thousands of travelers.
By late afternoon Sunday, American had canceled more than 900 flights — one-third of its schedule for the day — after scrapping nearly 900 flights over the previous two days, according to tracking service FlightAware.
A spokeswoman for American said the airline expects considerable improvement starting Monday, although there will be “some residual impact from the weekend.” By Sunday afternoon, American had already canceled more than 100 Monday flights, according to FlightAware.
Psaki says she has COVID-19
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
Psaki did not accompany Biden on his trip abroad to Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and next Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.
1 killed in gas explosion
MEXICO CITY — Early morning explosions, apparently caused by an illegal tap on a gas line, shook the central Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday, killing at least one person, injuring 11 and damaging dozens of homes, according to state officials
Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa said an emergency call warning of a gas smell and cloud in the area gave officials about 80 minutes to evacuate some 2,000 people living as far as about half a mile of the leak before the first of three explosions, which came shortly before 3 a.m.
Officials said at least 54 homes were destroyed or damaged in the city of 1.7 million people. At least two of the injured were in critical condition.
U.K.-France fish spat deepens
ROME — French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to rival positions Sunday in their countries’ post-Brexit dispute over fishing in the English Channel, with France maintaining its threat to impose sanctions starting Tuesday that could include a blockade of British boats.
The two leaders held a 30-minute meeting on Sunday morning while attending the Group of 20 nations summit in Rome.
France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying U.K. goods if more French vessels aren’t licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday.
