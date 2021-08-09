Biden imposes new sanctions against entities in Belarus
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko’s election as president in an election that the U.S. and international community have said was fraught with irregularities.
In announcing the sanctions, the White House also noted the forced landing of a European airliner traveling through Belarus’ airspace in order to arrest a prominent opposition journalist aboard.
Among those the Treasury Department cites in the new sanctions are Belaruskali OAO, which is one of Belarus’s largest state-owned enterprises and a source of wealth for the regime; the Belarusian National Olympic Committee; and 15 private companies, including the prominent Belarusian bank Absolutbank, that have ties to the Lukashenko regime.
Brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer
CHICAGO — Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release.
Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.
They and a woman were in a vehicle stopped by police on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night when gunfire erupted. The one-page release offered no details about why the vehicle was stopped or what unfolded before the shooting started.
Parole allowed for man who buried California victim alive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday.
Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board’s latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release.
Newsom blocked Weidert’s parole last year, saying then that he “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.” Then-Gov. Jerry Brown similarly reversed release recommendations for Weidert in 2016 and 2018.
Newsom this year accepted the finding of the Board of Parole Hearings, “which determined that he does not pose a current unreasonable risk to public safety,” his office said Monday without elaborating.
Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.
Haiti selects judge to oversee Moïse assassination case
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A justice official told The Associated Press on Monday that he has selected a judge to oversee the case of the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse amid concerns over death threats and demands for additional security.
Mathieu Chanlatte will be in charge of proceedings involving the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home, said Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince.
More than 40 people have been detained in the case, among them are 18 former Colombian soldiers and 20 Haitian police officers. Authorities are still looking for several suspects including an ex-senator, a judicial official and a Haitian Supreme Court judge.
Rights activist and dissident Kovalev dies in Russia at 91
MOSCOW — Sergei Kovalev, a renowned human rights advocate and dissident who had campaigned for democratic freedoms since Soviet times, died in Russia on Monday at age 91, his son Ivan said on Facebook.
A prolific biophysicist, Kovalev was part of the first independent human rights association in the Soviet Union, co-authored a chapter of Russia’s constitution and served as the first ever human rights ombudsman in Russia.
— From wire reports