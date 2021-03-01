The sentence includes one year in prison and two years of suspended time, according to a report by the news agency AFP and other French media.

Sarkozy was accused of trying, with the help of his legal adviser in 2014, to learn investigative secrets from Gilbert Azibert, then an advocate general at the Court of Cassation, regarding a separate investigation concerning campaign financing.

In return, the ex-president is said to have offered to support the lawyer in applying for a post in Monaco.

The accusations were based on evidence from wiretaps.

Senate advances Garland; Cardona is confirmed 64-33

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

The committee voted 15-7 in favor of Garland’s nomination at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Garland, a federal appeals judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is among Biden’s most widely supported nominees. The committee’s vote puts him on track for a quick confirmation, potentially within days.