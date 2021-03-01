Cuomo accuser rejects apology; AG’s probe gets authorization
NEW YORK — One of the women who said she was sexually harassed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rejected his attempt to apologize for his behavior and excuse it as an attempt to be “playful.”
Charlotte Bennett said in a statement released Monday that the Democrat had “refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.”
“It took the Governor 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation,” she said.
“These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James said she’s moving forward with an investigation into the harassment allegations after receiving a letter from Cuomo’s office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe.
Ex-French president gets 3 years in corruption inquiry
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years on charges of bribery and influence peddling, a court in Paris ruled in an historic sentence on Monday.
The sentence includes one year in prison and two years of suspended time, according to a report by the news agency AFP and other French media.
Sarkozy was accused of trying, with the help of his legal adviser in 2014, to learn investigative secrets from Gilbert Azibert, then an advocate general at the Court of Cassation, regarding a separate investigation concerning campaign financing.
In return, the ex-president is said to have offered to support the lawyer in applying for a post in Monaco.
The accusations were based on evidence from wiretaps.
Senate advances Garland; Cardona is confirmed 64-33
WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.
The committee voted 15-7 in favor of Garland’s nomination at a meeting on Monday afternoon.
Garland, a federal appeals judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is among Biden’s most widely supported nominees. The committee’s vote puts him on track for a quick confirmation, potentially within days.
Also Monday, the Senate voted to confirm Miguel Cardona as education secretary, clearing his way to lead Biden’s effort to reopen the nation’s schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cardona, 45, a former teacher who became Connecticut’s education chief, was approved on a 64-33 vote.
Salvadoran reform candidate seems to control legislature
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Populist President Nayib Bukele appeared Monday to have won control of El Salvador’s unicameral congress, ending a two-year standoff with legislators of the old parties that have dominated politics in the Central American country since the end of the 1980-92 civil war.
Bukele, 39, celebrated, writing, “Our people have waited 40 years for this.”
A preliminary count of about 80% of votes from Sunday’s elections showed Bukele’s New Ideas party and a coalition partner won several times as many votes as the established political parties, the conservative National Republican Alliance and the leftist Farabundo Marti Liberation Front.
Exit polls suggested his party could win 53 of the 84 seats in the assembly.
— From wire reports