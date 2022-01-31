Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
PHILADELPHIA — A lawyer for Bill Cosby asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case.
The 84-year-old actor and comedian has been free since June, when a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction and released him from prison after nearly three years.
The state’s highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony in the accuser’s 2005 lawsuit. That testimony later led to his arrest in 2015.
Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.
“Notwithstanding the commonwealth’s warning of imminent catastrophic consequences, the Cosby holding will likely be confined to its own ‘rare, if not entirely unique’ set of circumstances, making review by this court particularly unjustified,” she wrote in the 15-page response filed Monday.
Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney Kevin Steele’s attempt to revive the case is a long shot. The U.S. Supreme Court accepts fewer than 1% of the petitions it receives.
At least six HBCU campuses lock down after bomb threats
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.
Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements.
In Georgia, Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”
School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., told students to stay in their dormitories Monday morning. The university gave an all-clear later in the day.
At Bowie State University in Maryland, school officials told everyone on campus to shelter in place until more information was available. The campus reopened later Monday after a search found no explosive devices, school officials said.
Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn Monday, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, radio station WTOP reported.
In Florida, Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that they gave the all-clear at the Bethune-Cookman campus after the school received a bomb threat.
A Delaware State University spokesperson told news outlets that a bomb threat to that campus was made early Monday morning.
Lightning bolt stretches across U.S., sets new record
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S, states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The single flash extended 477.2 miles across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in April 2020, the World Meteorological Organization said Monday. That beat the old record set in 2018 in Brazil of 440.6 miles.
Also in 2020, a single lightning flash over Uruguay and northern Argentina lasted 17.1 seconds, nipping the old time record of 16.7 seconds.
Normally lightning doesn’t stretch farther than 10 miles and lasts less than a second, said Arizona State University’s Randall Cerveny, who is the chief of records confirmation for the meteorological organization.
Both were cloud-to-cloud, several thousand feet above the ground, so no one was in danger, he said.
— From wire reports