At least six HBCU campuses lock down after bomb threats

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements.

In Georgia, Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”

School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., told students to stay in their dormitories Monday morning. The university gave an all-clear later in the day.

At Bowie State University in Maryland, school officials told everyone on campus to shelter in place until more information was available. The campus reopened later Monday after a search found no explosive devices, school officials said.