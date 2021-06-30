European troops make low-key exit from Afghanistan
BERLIN — Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday, bringing their deployments to a low-key end nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there.
Announcements from several countries show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony, bringing the Western mission in Afghanistan close to an end as the United States’ own withdrawal looms.
There was no update from NATO on how many nations still have troops in its Resolute Support mission.
Germany publicly announced the end of its nearly 20-year deployment in a statement and a series of tweets from the defense minister late Tuesday evening, shortly after the last plane carrying its troops had left Afghan airspace.
Three transport aircraft landed at the Wunstorf air base in northern Germany on Wednesday afternoon. The troops, wearing masks, lined up on the tarmac for a brief ceremony, but the military dispensed with a bigger reception because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NATO agreed in April to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan, to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting May 1. More recently, American officials have said the entire pullout of U.S. troops will most likely be completed by July 4 — and many allies have moved to wrap up their own presence.
Ethiopia’s government casts doubt on Tigray cease-fire
Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday said its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago.
Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had withdrawn from Tigray. That could not immediately be confirmed and Eritrean officials did not respond to questions, but the withdrawal would be another major development in the nearly eight-month war.
Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, spoke to reporters in Ethiopia’s first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the fighting.
The Tigray forces that have retaken key areas after some of the war’s fiercest fighting have rejected the cease-fire, telling The Associated Press it was a “sick joke’ and vowing to chase out Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.
There will be no negotiations with Ethiopia until communications, transport and other services that have been cut or destroyed for much of the war are restored, the Tigray forces’ spokesman, Getachew Reda, told the AP on Wednesday.
Iraqi military: At least 15 people wounded in Baghdad bombing
BAGHDAD — A bomb exploded in a busy Baghdad market on Wednesday, wounding at least 15 people, Iraq’s military said.
The blast occurred when an improvised explosive device placed under a kiosk detonated in the Maridi market area of Sadr City, a suburb in the eastern part of the capital.
Slippers were seen among the debris of the explosion as police cordoned off the area. A metal door was perforated by shrapnel.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.
It was the second time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City.
