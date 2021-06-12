Biden will sign a bill making Pulse club a federal memorial
President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.
The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he had “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose” and described the club as “hallowed ground.”
The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community.
“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden added.
Winning bid comes in at $28M for ride into space with Bezos
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.
The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name after the live online auction. The identity will be given in a couple weeks — closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.
It will be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with people on board, kicking off the company’s space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the reusable rocket and capsule since 2015 — hops lasting about 10 minutes — were all successful.
Saturday’s auction followed more than a month of online bidding that reached $4.8 million by Friday. More than 7,500 people from 159 countries registered to bid, according to Blue Origin. More than 20 bidders — the high rollers — took part in Saturday’s auction.
Negotiators say talks on track to revive Iranian nuclear deal
VIENNA — European Union negotiators said international talks that resumed Saturday on the Iran nuclear agreement were on track to revive the deal, which crumbled after the United States withdrew in 2018.
Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain concluded a 90-minute meeting with Iranian representatives at a hotel in the Austrian capital.
“We are making progress, but the negotiations are intense and a number of issues [remain], including on how steps are to be implemented,” EU representative Alain Matton told reporters in Vienna.
The United States is not formally part of meetings, which were launched in Vienna earlier this year. But the administration of President Joe Biden has signaled willingness to rejoin the deal under terms that would broadly see the U.S. scale back sanctions on Tehran and Iran return to abiding by the limits on its nuclear activity contained in the 2015 agreement.
Pences buy house in suburban Indianapolis for nearly $2M
CARMEL, Ind. — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million suburban Indianapolis house that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.
Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, online Hamilton County property records show. The couple paid $130,000 above the home’s $1.8 million list price, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
In his most recent financial disclosure statement filed as vice president early this year, Pence listed few assets aside from his Indiana government pension and retirement fund.
But Pence is working on a memoir for Simon & Schuster that is scheduled to come out in 2023. Pence’s agent said in April that the book deal was worth “well into seven figures.” Pence also recently signed onto the speaker roster for Worldwide Speakers Group, which arranges paid speaking engagements on six continents.
