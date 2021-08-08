Overcoming a 60-vote hurdle Saturday with backing from 18 Republicans was a sign that the tenuous bipartisan tenuous alliance could push the public works package through.

Two procedural votes were expected Sunday, as senators push toward final passage Tuesday. If approved, the bill would go to the House.

Cuomo accuser comes forward publicly

NEW YORK — The aide who filed a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of groping, is publicly coming forward for the first time.

In an interview clip released Sunday, Brittany Commisso defended her actions as “the right thing to do.”

“The governor needs to be held accountable,” she told “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union. “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”

The full interview was set to be broadcast Monday.

Commisso was one of 11 women whose allegations of harassment were detailed in a report last week by New York Attorney General Letitia James.