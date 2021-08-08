Senators seek to secure infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON — Senators were laboring Sunday toward eventual passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, resigned to stay as long as it takes to overcome Republican holdouts who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.
The bill has won widespread support from senators across the aisle and promises to unleash billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems undergirding the nation. But a single Republican senator’s protest halted swift passage, forcing the Senate into long day and night sessions toward final votes early Tuesday.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stressed to colleagues that they could proceed the “easy way or the hard way,” as the Senate slogged through its second consecutive weekend session.
“We’ll keep proceeding until we get this bill done,” Schumer said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would provide what Biden has called a “historic investment” in public works programs. Once voting wraps up, senators immediately will turn to the budget outline for a $3.5 trillion package of child care, elder care and other programs that is a much more partisan undertaking and expected to draw only Democratic support.
Overcoming a 60-vote hurdle Saturday with backing from 18 Republicans was a sign that the tenuous bipartisan tenuous alliance could push the public works package through.
Two procedural votes were expected Sunday, as senators push toward final passage Tuesday. If approved, the bill would go to the House.
Cuomo accuser comes forward publicly
NEW YORK — The aide who filed a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of groping, is publicly coming forward for the first time.
In an interview clip released Sunday, Brittany Commisso defended her actions as “the right thing to do.”
“The governor needs to be held accountable,” she told “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union. “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”
The full interview was set to be broadcast Monday.
Commisso was one of 11 women whose allegations of harassment were detailed in a report last week by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
On Friday, James spoke with investigators at the Albany Sheriff’s Office, kicking off a formal criminal probe. The governor could face misdemeanor charges in the case, according to Sheriff Craig Apple.
Meanwhile, fellow Democrats — including President Joe Biden — have called on Cuomo to resign. The state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is expected to meet Monday to decide next steps in its impeachment probe of the governor.
Cuomo has flatly denied touching anyone inappropriately, but he has apologized for actions he characterized as making women uncomfortable.
New Orleans festival canceled once again
NEW ORLEANS — With COVID-19 cases surging again in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all.
The popular festival, traditionally held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. But on Sunday, organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that this year’s festival will not occur.
They said next year’s dates are April 29 to May 8.
Jazz Fest celebrates the music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable, including blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country and bluegrass.
— From wire reports