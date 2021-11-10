Judge OKs Flint settlement
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday approved a $626 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by Flint residents who found their tap water contaminated by lead following disastrous decisions to switch the city’s water source and a failure to swiftly acknowledge the problem.
Most of the money — $600 million — is coming from the state of Michigan, which was accused of repeatedly overlooking the risks of using the Flint River without properly treating the water. The deal makes money available to Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80% of what’s left after legal fees is earmarked for children.
Girl, 10, was bullied, family says
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide has accused a Utah school district that was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination of not doing enough to protect their daughter who they said was bullied for being Black and autistic. Salt Lake City police confirmed this week they are investigating the weekend death of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor as a suicide.
Tyler Ayres, an attorney representing Izzy’s family, said Izzy was bullied by a small group of other students who called her the N-word, told her she was smelly and made fun of her for being autistic. Ayres said the family reported the bullying to teachers, as well as school and district administrators, but nothing was done to stop the harassment.
Shauna Lund, a spokeswoman for Davis School District, said Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake “worked extensively with the family” and that the administration responded appropriately to the reports of bullying. A federal civil rights investigation recently found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students at Davis School District.
Plea deal in rapper’s death
LOS ANGELES — An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said in a statement. Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.
The case against Pettit is pending.
Dalai Lama critiques China
TOKYO — Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama says China’s leaders “don’t understand the variety of different cultures” and that the ruling Communist Party’s penchant for tight social control can be harmful.
The 86-year-old Buddhist monk on Wednesday also said he wished to remain home in India, where he has lived since 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, rather than get involved in the “complicated politics” between China, run by the officially atheist Communist Party, and strongly Buddhist Taiwan.
Speaking at an online press conference hosted by the Tokyo Foreign Correspondents Club, the Dalai Lama said there were no particular plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and declined to comment on Xi’s plans to remain in office for a third five-year term.
