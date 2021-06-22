Republican candidate accuses GOP rival of murder plot in Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Claims by a Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her landed Tuesday in a Florida courtroom.

Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to run for Florida’s District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot in 2020 to Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, contends in court documents that GOP challenger William Braddock is stalking her and wants her dead. Luna has filed a petition for a permanent restraining order. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar had previously granted a temporary restraining order for Luna.

In court Tuesday, Braddock ,told a judge he opposes the injunction and wants to “obtain, review and validate” any evidence against him. He did not directly address the accusations but has denied them in the past and called them politically motivated

Loar agreed to delay the hearing until July 9 to allow both sides to exchange evidence.

She said the temporary restraining orders against Braddock and Olszewski will remain in effect, and she cautioned him to not violate them