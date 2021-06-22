Republican candidate accuses GOP rival of murder plot in Fla.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Claims by a Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her landed Tuesday in a Florida courtroom.
Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to run for Florida’s District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot in 2020 to Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, contends in court documents that GOP challenger William Braddock is stalking her and wants her dead. Luna has filed a petition for a permanent restraining order. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar had previously granted a temporary restraining order for Luna.
In court Tuesday, Braddock ,told a judge he opposes the injunction and wants to “obtain, review and validate” any evidence against him. He did not directly address the accusations but has denied them in the past and called them politically motivated
Loar agreed to delay the hearing until July 9 to allow both sides to exchange evidence.
She said the temporary restraining orders against Braddock and Olszewski will remain in effect, and she cautioned him to not violate them
In her petition, Luna claims she received text messages recently between Braddock and some associates in which he allegedly said he wanted to “take me [Luna] out.” She also said others told her “that means he intends to kill me.”
The case took a darker and somewhat bizarre turn last week when Politico reported that Olszewski had secretly recorded a phone call with Braddock earlier this month in which he says the alleged “Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” could kill Luna within 24 hours.
House creating new panel to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.
Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.
The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.
Study: Data shows more than 1M nonbinary adults in the U.S.
The U.S. Census doesn’t ask about gender identity. Until now, no population estimate of nonbinary LGBTQ adults in the United States existed.
There are about 1.2 million nonbinary LGBTQ adults in the United States, according to the first broad-based population estimate of this kind, which was released Tuesday. That’s just less than the population of Dallas, Texas.
The Williams Institute conducted the study.
The data reveals a growing group, largely composed of young people, that mirrors the mental health struggles experienced by the wider LGBTQ community. At a time when measures that could broaden protections for gender minorities such as nonbinary people face uncertain political fates, researchers hope this estimate can show nonbinary people are a significant subgroup of the LGBTQ population.
The research from the Williams Institute summarized findings from two prior surveys, one on trans adults and one on lesbian, gay and bisexual adults who aren’t trans, with data collected from 2016 to 2018.
The term nonbinary can be used to describe people who do not identify exclusively as male or female, and some nonbinary people use they/them pronouns.
— From wire reports