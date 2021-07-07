California to pay victims of forced, coerced sterilizations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is poised to approve reparations of up to $25,000 to some of the thousands of people — some as young as 13 — who were sterilized decades ago because the government deemed them unfit to have children.
The payments will make California at least the third state — following Virginia and North Carolina — to compensate victims of the so-called eugenics movement that peaked in the 1930s.
While California sterilized more than 20,000 people before its law was repealed in 1979, only a few hundred are still alive. The state has set aside $7.5 million for the reparations program, part of its $262.6 billion operating budget that is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.
Former South African leader turns himself in for prison
NKANDLA, South Africa — Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself over to police early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month prison term.
Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles. Zuma handed himself over to authorities to obey the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, that he should serve a prison term for contempt.
Zuma, 79, was ordered to prison because he defied a court order for him to testify before a judicial commission investigating widespread allegations of corruption during his time as the country’s president, from 2009 to 2018.
Gates Foundation reveals planned leadership structure
SEATTLE — Melinda French Gates will resign from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in two years if she and her husband, who are in the midst of divorce proceedings, can’t work together.
The Gateses also plan to give their foundation an additional $15 billion, bringing its total endowment to $65 billion, foundation Chief Executive Mark Suzman wrote in a note to staff. The Gateses also plan to expand the number of trustees who oversee the foundation, currently just the two of them after the third trustee, Warren Buffett, resigned last month.
The changes come two months after the Gateses announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Two weeks later, Bill Gates acknowledged through a spokeswoman that he had an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee, which the company said led its board to investigate the “intimate relationship” shortly before he resigned as a director last year.
Fencing coming down, but Capitol still closed to visitors
WASHINGTON — The fencing installed around the Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection will start being removed as soon as Friday, but most visitors are still not allowed inside the iconic building. That’s according to the House sergeant-at-arms in a memo Wednesday to all members of Congress and staff.
The stark, black perimeter fence is one of the last remaining signs of the horrific mob siege that shook the world as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, trying to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
The U.S. Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence information and potential threats, and new fencing could be swiftly erected, the memo said.
Key party pulls support for Malaysian prime minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The largest party in Malaysia’s ruling alliance said Thursday that it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin immediately and urged him to make way for a new leader.
Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the downfall of the former reformist government that won the 2018 elections. His Bersatu party joined with the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, which was ousted in the 2018 polls, and others to form a new government, but his alliance has a razor-thin majority in Parliament.