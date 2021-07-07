WASHINGTON — The fencing installed around the Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection will start being removed as soon as Friday, but most visitors are still not allowed inside the iconic building. That’s according to the House sergeant-at-arms in a memo Wednesday to all members of Congress and staff.

The stark, black perimeter fence is one of the last remaining signs of the horrific mob siege that shook the world as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, trying to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The U.S. Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence information and potential threats, and new fencing could be swiftly erected, the memo said.

Key party pulls support for Malaysian prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The largest party in Malaysia’s ruling alliance said Thursday that it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin immediately and urged him to make way for a new leader.