Syrian forces retake prison after IS assault

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said they wrestled control of the last section of a prison seized by Islamic State militants and freed a number of child detainees that had been used as human shields. That ended a deadly, weeklong assault by the extremists on one of the largest detention facilities in Syria.

In the week of clashes, dozens from both sides have been killed, the U.S.-led coalition has carried out nearly a dozen airstrikes and thousands of civilians living nearby have been displaced.

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said about 3,000 inmates have surrendered since the operation closing in on the northern wing began two days ago. He said the preliminary death toll among his force is estimated at 35.

1 body recovered in search off Fla. coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered one body as it continues Wednesday to search for 38 people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida over the weekend in a suspected human smuggling scheme.