Syrian forces retake prison after IS assault
BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said they wrestled control of the last section of a prison seized by Islamic State militants and freed a number of child detainees that had been used as human shields. That ended a deadly, weeklong assault by the extremists on one of the largest detention facilities in Syria.
In the week of clashes, dozens from both sides have been killed, the U.S.-led coalition has carried out nearly a dozen airstrikes and thousands of civilians living nearby have been displaced.
A spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said about 3,000 inmates have surrendered since the operation closing in on the northern wing began two days ago. He said the preliminary death toll among his force is estimated at 35.
1 body recovered in search off Fla. coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered one body as it continues Wednesday to search for 38 people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida over the weekend in a suspected human smuggling scheme.
Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian, who commands the U.S. Coast Guard’s Miami sector, said crews have already searched an expanse of water roughly the size of New Jersey and warned while the mission remains one of rescue for now, the outlook was “dire.”
One man was rescued Tuesday and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Burdian declined to provide details on the survivor or the deceased but urged families who believe their loved ones could be among the missing to contact Coast Guard officials.
EPA acts to curb air and water pollution
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency announced a series of enforcement actions Wednesday to address air pollution, unsafe drinking water and other problems afflicting minority communities in three Gulf Coast states, following a “Journey to Justice” tour by Administrator Michael Regan last fall.
The agency will conduct unannounced inspections of chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites suspected of polluting air and water and causing health problems to nearby residents, Regan said. And it will install air monitoring equipment to enhance enforcement at chemical and plastics plants between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The region contains several hotspots where cancer risks are far above national levels.
The EPA also issued a notice to Jackson, Miss., saying its drinking water system violates the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. The order directs the city to outline a plan to “correct the significant deficiencies identified” in an EPA report within 45 days.
Man accused of selling gun used in standoff
DALLAS — A Texas man has been charged with a federal gun crime after authorities say he sold a gun to a man who held four hostages inside a Texas synagogue earlier this month before being fatally shot by the FBI, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he sold the weapon that Malik Faisal Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage for hours while demanding the release of a federal prisoner.
The hostages later escaped unharmed.
— From wire reports