Malian president is detained, then resigns
BAMAKO, Mali — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers had fired shots into the air outside his home before detaining him.
The dramatic development comes after more than two months of regular demonstrations calling for him to step down three years before his final term was due to end.
Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM, a distressed Keita wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic said his resignation was effective immediately.
Keita’s support tumbled amid criticism of his government’s handling of an Islamic insurgency that has engulfed the country, which once was praised as a model of democracy in the region.
Cities, civil rights groups sue over census
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month, and it will lead to the undercounting of minority communities and an inaccurate head count of every U.S. resident.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Jose against the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency, asks a judge to reinstate a plan that had the once-a-decade head count ending in October instead of September.
“Undercounted cities, counties, and municipalities will lose representation in Congress and tens of millions of dollars in funding. And communities of color will lose core political power and vital services,” the lawsuit said.
More than 30 wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES — More than 30 wildfires are burning across California, including nearly a dozen that started in the last two days amid an extreme heat wave, according to officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and a Los Angeles Times analysis.
While the containment of some fires is increasing, other blazes are being sparked and are growing amid a combination of excessive heat and lightning from thunderstorms induced by a tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean.
Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova said most of the biggest fires — including several in the Central Valley and Northern California — are believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, which can alight dry grasses and brush.
U.S. intercepts arms plane, Venezuelan pilots
U.S. customs officers intercepted a Venezuelan-bound private jet in South Florida loaded with 82 firearms, including a sniper rifle, plus 63,000 rounds of ammunition, U.S. authorities said Tuesday.
Two Venezuelan pilots — Luis Alberto Patino and Gregori Mendez — were arrested Saturday and charged with smuggling bulk cash and goods from the U.S. and illegally possessing firearms as aliens, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. The plane and its cargo were seized, it added.
It was not clear why the weapons were purchased. But the arrest comes as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have escalated in recent months, including allegations that opponents of President Nicolás Maduro had been seeking the support of a former U.S. Green Beret to violently overthrow the socialist leader.
More workers are joining strike in Belarus
MINSK, Belarus — More workers in Belarus joined a widening strike Tuesday as they press for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has extended his 26-year rule in an election the opposition says was rigged.
Lukashenko has bluntly rejected the demands to step down following a harsh police crackdown on peaceful protesters in the days after the Aug. 9 vote. In a move intended to secure the loyalty of law enforcement agencies amid the swelling demonstrations and strikes, he signed a decree honoring over 300 police officers for their service.
The opposition denounced the awards as a national insult following the suppression of protests with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. Nearly 7,000 people were detained, hundreds were injured and at least two people died.
