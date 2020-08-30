U.S. now seeks to return ex-warlord to Colombia
MIAMI — The Trump administration has blocked the scheduled removal of a former Colombian paramilitary boss to Italy and now intends to deport him to his South American homeland, where he’s been found responsible for hundreds of war crimes.
Salvatore Mancuso received notification of the surprise reversal on Sunday, according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed the proceedings on condition of anonymity. His lawyers have 14 days to challenge the deportation order.
Mancuso’s removal to Italy, where he also has citizenship, was ordered by the Department of Homeland Security in April after he completed in March a 12-year sentence for cocaine trafficking.
However, Mancuso has been held in federal custody ever since as Colombia’s government fights to have him returned to continue with truth and reconciliation efforts that stalled in 2008 with the extradition to the U.S. of 14 warlords, including Mancuso, the former top commander of the United Defense Forces of Colombia,
29 killed at restaurant as building collapses in China
BEIJING — Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during a local resident’s 80th birthday celebration, leaving 29 people dead, authorities said Sunday.
The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday.
There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants.
Montenegrins turn out for contentious election
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Voters in Montenegro on Sunday cast ballots in a tense election that is pitting the long-ruling pro-Western party against an opposition seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
The parliamentary vote is marked by a dispute over a law on religious rights that is staunchly opposed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church.
The issue has caused divisions in the nation of 620,000 people that has defied its traditional Slavic allies to become independent in 2006 and join NATO in 2017.
Indicating high interest in the election, more than half of eligible voters had cast their ballots by midday. Lines formed outside some polling stations on a very hot summer day.
Months of church-led protests against a property bill have raised tensions and fears of potential incidents during and after the election.
Chinese foreign minister dismisses rights concerns
PARIS — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security law on Sunday, brushing off human rights concerns by European countries and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs.
Wang is on his first European tour since the virus pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and relations strained by the resulting global health and economic crisis.
Speaking in Paris on Sunday, Wang repeated the claim that all those sent to reeducation centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report on continuing detentions of the region’s Uighur Muslims and the loss of contact with loved ones.
“The rights of all trainees in the education and training program, though their minds have been encroached by terrorism and extremism, have been fully guaranteed,” he said at a conference at the French Institute of International Relations.
“Now all of them have graduated, there is no one in the education and training center now. They all have found jobs.”
Asked about Hong Kong’s security law, Wang said, “We certainly couldn’t sit idly by and let the chaos go on.”
— From wire reports