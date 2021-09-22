FBI chief: Afghanistan could be magnet for terror groups

WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan raises concerns that the country will become a magnet for terrorism groups to plot and direct attacks.

“We are, of course, concerned that there will be an opportunity for a safe haven to be re-created there, which is something we’ve seen in the past,” Wray said in testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee.

U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month, nearly 20 years after undertaking a mission to destroy the al-Qaida organization that launched the 9/11 hijacking plot and to prevent Afghanistan from fostering any further attacks. Some U.S. national security officials worry that the absence of an American military presence will allow al-Qaida or other groups such as Islamic State-Khorasan to strengthen and rebuild.

Wray mentioned that concern, as well as the possibility that the United States’ messy retreat “can serve as a catalyst of inspiration for terrorists” around the world.