FBI chief: Afghanistan could be magnet for terror groups
WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan raises concerns that the country will become a magnet for terrorism groups to plot and direct attacks.
“We are, of course, concerned that there will be an opportunity for a safe haven to be re-created there, which is something we’ve seen in the past,” Wray said in testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee.
U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month, nearly 20 years after undertaking a mission to destroy the al-Qaida organization that launched the 9/11 hijacking plot and to prevent Afghanistan from fostering any further attacks. Some U.S. national security officials worry that the absence of an American military presence will allow al-Qaida or other groups such as Islamic State-Khorasan to strengthen and rebuild.
Wray mentioned that concern, as well as the possibility that the United States’ messy retreat “can serve as a catalyst of inspiration for terrorists” around the world.
But most importantly, he said, the FBI is concerned that foreign terror groups “will have an opportunity to reconstitute, plot, inspire, in a space that’s much harder for us to collect intelligence and operate against than was the case previously.”
Philanthropists pledge to give $5 billion to conservation
WASHINGTON — The Wyss Foundation and eight other philanthropic organizations pledged Wednesday to give $5 billion by 2030 to protect biodiversity around the planet, the largest-ever private gift for conservation.
Wyss said it would donate $500 million, which comes on top of a $1 billion commitment it made three years ago. Wyss already has invested nearly $676 million of that amount to help local communities, Indigenous peoples and governments safeguard their lands, water and wildlife.
The philanthropic group’s goal is to maintain 30% of the planet in its natural state. In May, a United Nations report concluded that a million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction, a rate of decline that is unparalleled in human history.
“The actions we take from today through 2030 will determine the fate of our natural world,” Hansjörg Wyss, founder and chairman of the Wyss Foundation, said in a statement. “For our grandchildren and their grandchildren to have the same opportunities we’ve had, for them to inherit a functioning planet, we have to rapidly slow the rate at which our economies are destroying nature.”
Jesse Jackson released after treatment for COVID infection
CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Wednesday from a Chicago facility a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease.
The civil rights leader and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital last month. Jesse Jackson, 79, was vaccinated for COVID-19, but his 77-year-old wife was not. She required oxygen and a brief intensive care unit stay before she was released this month.
The reverend’s case was less severe, and about a week after he was first hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, he was transferred to a physical therapy hospital.
Jackson told reporters Wednesday that he did not have any shortness of breath or respiratory issues, but it did affect his Parkinson’s and his ability to walk and talk.
“The shot protected me from death,” he said of the vaccine.
Harris will welcome Modi in a ‘coming of age’ moment
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet Thursday afternoon with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making history as the highest-ranking Indian American to welcome the leader of a country that is becoming one of America’s most important allies.
“It does represent a ‘coming of age’ moment for the diaspora, which is now more than 4 million strong,” said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Harris and Biden will each meet separately Friday with leaders of the so-called Quad, which includes Japan and Australia, in addition to India.
