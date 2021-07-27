Biden warns of cyber conflict in visit to intelligence agency
MCLEAN, Va. — President Joe Biden used his first visit with rank-and-file members of the U.S. intelligence community — a frequent target of his predecessor, Donald Trump — to make a promise that he will “never politicize” their work.
Biden waited more than six months to make the short drive across the Potomac River on Tuesday to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, giving analysts and national security leaders some breathing room. The president in his remarks sought to make clear that he understood the complexity and critical nature of their work. The agency oversees the 17 other U.S. intelligence organizations.
Biden also mentioned Russia and China as growing threats to American security and noted the growing wave of cyberattacks against government agencies and private industry that U.S. officials have linked to agents in both countries. “I think it’s more likely ... if we end up in a war, a real shooting war with a major power, it’s going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence,” Biden said.
Expelled Oregon lawmaker pleads guilty, gets probation
SALEM, Ore. — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of official misconduct.
The Statesman Journal reports that Mike Nearman was sentenced to 18 months probation, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. He will also pay $200 in court fees and $2,700 to the Oregon Legislative Administration for damages done during the Dec. 21 riot.
The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor was one year in jail, a $6,250 fine or both. As part of the agreement in Marion County Circuit Court, a count of criminal trespass was dismissed.
Last month Nearman, a Republican from Polk County, became the first member of the Oregon House to be expelled in its 160-year history.
Iran hits COVID infection record for 2nd straight day
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran recorded over 34,900 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, setting the nation’s single-day record as vaccinations lag, public complacency deepens and the country’s outbreak spirals further out of control.
The previous record of 31,814 infections had been set only a day earlier, providing a sense of how quickly Iran’s latest surge, fueled by the contagious delta variant, is mounting. Health authorities recorded 357 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 89,479 — the highest in the Middle East.
The government last week ordered the closure of state offices, public places and non-essential businesses in the capital of Tehran. But the lockdown looked very little like a lockdown at all. Tehran’s malls and markets were busy as usual and workers crowded offices and metro stations.
Iranian authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population that can little afford to bear them. The country is reeling from a series of crises: tough U.S. sanctions, global isolation, a heat wave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and ongoing protests over water shortages in the southwest.
At least 2 killed in German chemical blast; 31 injured
BERLIN — An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany killed at least two people on Tuesday, with 31 others injured and several still missing hours later. Fire officials who tested the air said there did not appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside.
The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, near Cologne, sent a large black cloud into the air. It took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish the fire that took hold after the explosion.
Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance initially classified the incident as “an extreme threat.” Later on Tuesday, however, the Cologne fire department tweeted that pollution measurements “do not show any kind of abnormality.” They said the smoke had diminished but that they would continue to measure the air for toxins.
