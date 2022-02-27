Taliban official says dozens of criminals arrested in sweeps

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across Kabul, a Taliban government spokesman said on Sunday.

The clearance operations began in the capital and neighboring provinces two days ago, and will continue, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference. The aim was to collect weapons and arrest suspects, he added.

“The operation was successful,” he said. Hundreds of light and heavy weapons were confiscated, including rocket-launchers and grenades, he said.

Over 60,000 rounds of ammunition were also uncovered, as well as 13 armored vehicles and 13 tons of gunpowder and explosives.

In total, nine kidnappers, six Islamic State members, and 53 thieves were arrested. Two abducted individuals were also released.

The operations, in which Taliban went door to door, have garnered criticism amid reports of abuse suffered by civilians — including minority groups and women — at the hands of Taliban forces.

3 injured after floor collapses during Colo. house party

DENVER — Three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party in a Denver area suburb, authorities said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. to the home southeast of Aurora, KUSA-TV reported.

Firefighters said a portion of the first floor fell into the basement because of a party involving more than 100 people.

Three people were injured, including one seriously, authorities said. No one was trapped.

Firefighters did not identify the homeowners or those taken to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the collapse caused a natural gas leak, but it has since been shut off. The agency’s Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home.

NSO sues Israeli paper after explosive articles on police

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli tech company NSO Group on Sunday filed a libel lawsuit against an Israeli newspaper after it published a series of explosive articles claiming Israeli police unlawfully used its spyware on dozens of public figures.

The articles by the Israeli business newspaper Calcalist published over recent weeks triggered an uproar over what the newspaper claimed was the police’s unfettered use of sophisticated phone hacking software on a broad swath of figures. An investigation into the reports, which were unsourced, found no indication of abuse.

The NSO suit targets a specific article published earlier this month, which said the company allowed clients to delete traces of their use of the spyware, a claim it denies.

The company, which has faced a growing backlash over its product, questioned the overall credibility of the reports, calling the series of articles “one-sided, biased and false.”

NSO was asking for 1 million shekels (310,000 dollars) in damages that it said would be donated to charity.

The Calcalist reports said police spied on politicians, protesters and even members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle, including one of his sons.

The paper said police used Pegasus, the controversial spyware program developed by NSO, without obtaining a court warrant.

8 people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire

SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 15 people and seven cats and dogs as flames ripped through an apartment building, officials said. Eight people suffered injuries in Saturday’s blaze and four of them were hospitalized.

The fire burned on the third and fourth floors of the building in the city’s South of Market neighborhood, the fire department said.

Fifteen apartments in the building were impacted, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter told SF Gate.

The injured people were expected to recover and the rescued pets were all right, officials said.

“Everyone and every pet will be okay,” the fire department said on Twitter.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.