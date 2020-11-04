Philadelphia releases video in police shooting
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s district attorney vowed Wednesday to make his own decision about whether to charge two young officers in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. and not to rely solely on the police investigation.
The comments from District Attorney Larry Krasner came just before the city released 911 calls, police body camera video and other evidence in Wallace’s death last month.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified the two patrol officers who opened fire on Wallace as officers Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26. Neither had more than three years of experience in the department.
The evidence shows that Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed outside his house within one minute of the officers’ arrival, Krasner said. Family members have said they called 911 to seek help as he went through a mental health crisis. Police said he ignored commands to drop a knife when they fatally shot him.
Palestinian gunman killed by Israeli troops
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said Wednesday that troops killed a Palestinian man who had shot at soldiers near an army checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.
The military said in a statement that the Palestinian gunman opened fire at a military post south of the city of Nablus, and troops returned fire. The military said the gunman was killed. The army said no troops were wounded.
Shelling in Syria kills 7, including children
BEIRUT — Syrian government on Wednesday shelled the last rebel last enclave in the country’s northwest, killing at least seven people, including four children, rescuers and activists reported.
An international humanitarian organization, World Vision, gave a higher death toll, saying eight people — four children and four adults — were killed in the attack.
The attack came during a day of heavy rain, and targeted the city of Idlib city and two towns, to the north and south. A child was killed when a shell landed near a weekly market in the city of Idlib, according to the Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer rescue team also known as the White Helmets, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.
Pakistani PM angers India with Kashmir status plan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister has rekindled controversy with archrival India this week by pledging to make part of the Pakistani-administered Himalayan region of Kashmir officially part his country.
Imran Khan’s pledge to declare the area of Gilgit-Baltistan — which is part of the Pakistani-ruled Kashmir — the fifth province of Pakistan promptly angered neighboring India, which itself last year revoked decades-old semi-autonomous status for the Indian-controlled sector of Kashmir.
At the time, New Delhi divided the Muslim-majority region into two federally governed territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — touching off anger on both sides of the frontier. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government also annulled the region’s separate constitution. Indians will now be allowed to buy property in the region.
Scientists fear iceberg puts wildlife at risk
LONDON — A giant iceberg the size of the Delaware is floating toward the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, raising fears it could indirectly endanger young wildlife.
The British Antarctic Survey said Wednesday it is concerned the iceberg may run aground near the island, preventing land-based marine predators from reaching food supplies and returning to their offspring.
The giant iceberg, named A68, has been floating north since it broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf in July 2017, the Antarctic Survey said.
— From wire reports