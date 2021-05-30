Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

2 killed, two dozen wounded in targeted attack in South Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. — Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

West African nations suspend Mali from bloc after leaders kidnapped

ACCRA, Ghana — West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over what they said amounted to a coup last week, Ghana’s foreign minister said after an emergency meeting to address the political crisis in Mali.