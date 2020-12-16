LONDON — No need to take it to the max — that’s the new Christmas message that leaders of the U.K.’s four nations were spreading Wednesday, after toughening up their advice over what people should do during the holiday period.

Last month, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland agreed to permit a maximum of three households to mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, regardless of what local restrictions are in place. But after a sharp spike in new infections — 25,161 were recorded Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 14 — families are being urged to consider the rules as the outer limits of what they can do.

Inauguration crowd size for Biden will be limited

WASHINGTON — The congressional committee organizing inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has a blunt message: Stay away.

A day after Biden’s own organizing committee announced that the swearing-in would take place on Jan. 20 outside the Capitol Building, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced that permitted attendance at the event will be drastically reduced due to COVID-19 precautions.