10 states joins forces in lawsuit against Google
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday announced a multistate lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.
Paxton said Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control pricing of online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating competition. Texas is being joined by Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.
Google called Paxton’s claims “meritless” and said the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.
Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks
BEIJING — A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth on Thursday with the first fresh samples of rock and debris from the moon in more than 40 years.
Two of the Chang’e 5’s four modules set down on the moon on Dec. 1 and collected about 4 pounds of samples by scooping them from the surface and by drilling about 6 feet into the moon’s crust.
United Kingdom dials back Christmas easing advice
LONDON — No need to take it to the max — that’s the new Christmas message that leaders of the U.K.’s four nations were spreading Wednesday, after toughening up their advice over what people should do during the holiday period.
Last month, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland agreed to permit a maximum of three households to mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, regardless of what local restrictions are in place. But after a sharp spike in new infections — 25,161 were recorded Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 14 — families are being urged to consider the rules as the outer limits of what they can do.
Inauguration crowd size for Biden will be limited
WASHINGTON — The congressional committee organizing inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has a blunt message: Stay away.
A day after Biden’s own organizing committee announced that the swearing-in would take place on Jan. 20 outside the Capitol Building, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced that permitted attendance at the event will be drastically reduced due to COVID-19 precautions.
Instead of the usual 200,000 tickets distributed to members of Congress and passed out to their constituents, organizers will allow just over 1,000 tickets — one for each of the 535 members of Congress and one guest each.
California’s growth rate at record low as more leave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More people are leaving California than moving here, continuing a trend that coupled with fewer births has slowed the growth rate in the nation’s most populous state to a record low .
Officially, California added 21,200 people from July 1, 2019, to July 1, 2020, increasing the state’s population 0.05% to 39.78 million people . But 135,600 more people left the state than moved here, only the 12th time since 1900 the state has had a net migration loss.
