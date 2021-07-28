Israeli defense minister in France; spyware on agenda

PARIS — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with his French counterpart on Wednesday as Israel ramped up its investigation of a spyware firm accused of facilitating surveillance against human rights activists, dissidents, as well as world leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron.

“Israel is investigating the matter with the utmost seriousness,” Gantz said in the meeting, according to a statement released Wednesday by Israel’s Defense Ministry. He said “representatives” of several Israeli security branches had visited the Herzliya office of NSO Group that morning to advance the investigation into the allegations against the Israeli surveillance giant.

The Washington Post and other news organizations reported last week that phone numbers for Macron and other world leaders, as well as for activists and journalists, were found on a list that included some people targeted by government clients of NSO Group and its Pegasus spyware tool.

