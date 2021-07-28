Israeli defense minister in France; spyware on agenda
PARIS — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with his French counterpart on Wednesday as Israel ramped up its investigation of a spyware firm accused of facilitating surveillance against human rights activists, dissidents, as well as world leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron.
“Israel is investigating the matter with the utmost seriousness,” Gantz said in the meeting, according to a statement released Wednesday by Israel’s Defense Ministry. He said “representatives” of several Israeli security branches had visited the Herzliya office of NSO Group that morning to advance the investigation into the allegations against the Israeli surveillance giant.
The Washington Post and other news organizations reported last week that phone numbers for Macron and other world leaders, as well as for activists and journalists, were found on a list that included some people targeted by government clients of NSO Group and its Pegasus spyware tool.
Despite tensions, U.S. and Russia hold talks on arms
WASHINGTON — Senior diplomats from the United States and Russia held what the State Department described as “substantive and professional” talks on arms control and other strategic issues on Wednesday despite myriad other differences that have sent relations into a tailspin.
The State Department said the discussions in Geneva produced no breakthroughs but said they did yield the minimum for a positive result of such negotiations: an agreement to meet again in the context of talks endorsed by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.
“We remain committed, even in times of tension, to ensuring predictability and reducing the risk of armed conflict and threat of nuclear war,” the department said in a statement. The two presidents had agreed to resume strategic talks when they met in Geneva last month.
Republican group pulls request for census records
A Republican advocacy group on Wednesday withdrew its request for a court order seeking the immediate release of Census Bureau records after the agency’s chief scientist, John Abowd, warned their disclosure could push back the already delayed release of redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts up to six months.
Fair Lines America Foundation sued the Census Bureau for information about how the census count was conducted on people living in dormitories, prisons, nursing homes and group homes. The withdrawal is only being made on a preliminary injunction motion, not the public records lawsuit.
Calif., Nevada governors tour site of huge wildfire
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The governors of California and Nevada called for more federal firefighting assistance Wednesday as they toured a region blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the West.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood on ashen ground as they surveyed burned homes and a mountain range of pine trees charred by the Tamarack Fire south of Gardnerville, near Topaz Lake.
The Democrats stressed that climate change could make wildfires even more intense and destructive.
— From wire reports