Teen is facing charges in Wis. mall shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people wounded, and he has been ordered held in secure juvenile detention rather than being released to his parents.

Court Commissioner J.C. Moore on Tuesday denied a defense request to allow the teen to be released to house arrest with GPS monitoring. He said Friday’s shooting at the Mayfair Mall in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa was “an incredibly dangerous series of events.”

“This was a shooting in a crowded mall a week before the start of the holiday shopping season. Eight people were shot because of some altercation” the teen was allegedly involved in, Moore said. “I can’t imagine a more dangerous set of circumstances.” No one died.

Ethiopia warns world to stay out of conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the Tigray region as “unwelcome,” saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as a 72-hour surrender ultimatum ran out on Wednesday.