Teen is facing charges in Wis. mall shooting
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people wounded, and he has been ordered held in secure juvenile detention rather than being released to his parents.
Court Commissioner J.C. Moore on Tuesday denied a defense request to allow the teen to be released to house arrest with GPS monitoring. He said Friday’s shooting at the Mayfair Mall in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa was “an incredibly dangerous series of events.”
“This was a shooting in a crowded mall a week before the start of the holiday shopping season. Eight people were shot because of some altercation” the teen was allegedly involved in, Moore said. “I can’t imagine a more dangerous set of circumstances.” No one died.
Ethiopia warns world to stay out of conflict
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the Tigray region as “unwelcome,” saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as a 72-hour surrender ultimatum ran out on Wednesday.
The Tigray regional capital, Mekele, remained quiet but tense as sunset approached. But a statement this week from a civil society representative in the region described heavy bombardment of communities elsewhere that had kept many residents from fleeing. It pleaded for a safe corridor to ship in aid as food runs out.
The international community should “stand by” until the Ethiopian government asks for assistance, Ahmed’s office said in a statement as government forces were reportedly positioned well outside Mekele with tanks.
U.S. Supreme Court to continue virtual cases
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will continue to hear arguments by telephone through at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court’s announcement extended telephone arguments by a month.
“The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the February argument session,” the court said in a statement.
The justices last met in person to hear arguments in February of this year, but they closed the courthouse to the public in March because of the public health crisis and postponed arguments in March and April.
Border Patrol closes child facility for now
HOUSTON — The U.S. Border Patrol is temporarily closing a converted warehouse used to detain immigrants in South Texas for renovation.
The McAllen facility gained international attention when images emerged of children separated from their parents detained in chain-link cages inside.
The agency said in a statement Wednesday that the facility, known as the central processing center, will reopen in 2022 with a smaller capacity and “modern detention areas.” It will also have a recreation area for children. The renovation was first reported by The Washington Post.
About 65 children, some unaccompanied and others with their parents, were detained at the facility last week.
