Two Palestinians shot dead by Israelis in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM — Two Palestinians, one a teenager, were killed in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, hours after police apprehended two Palestinian men suspected of killing three Israelis last week.

It was the latest episode of violence during weeks of Palestinian attacks in Israel, and Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank that have left at least 18 Israelis and some 30 Palestinians dead.

The Palestinian man died after he was shot by Israeli troops trying to cross the security fence near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said that soldiers “spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him. It said the man was evacuated to receive medical treatment, but declined commenting on the man’s condition. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death.

The Israeli military also said an Israeli civilian shot a Palestinian armed with a knife who entered a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 17-year-old Mutassim Atallah was killed in the Tekoa settlement.

The military said troops were searching the area for additional suspects, but provided no additional details about the incident.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian man allegedly stabbed an Israeli police officer outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Police said the knife-wielding man stabbed the policeman, and other officers at the scene near the Damascus Gate shot the assailant.

Sheriff’s candidate ticketed for going 107 mph in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — A candidate for sheriff in eastern Nebraska was ticketed for speeding after an officer spotted him driving over 100 mph on his way to campaign at a Cinco de Mayo parade in Omaha.

An Omaha police report says George Merithew was wearing a Merithew for Douglas County sheriff shirt when he was ticketed for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone along Interstate 80 in Omaha around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The report says Merithew provided his license and registration when the officer asked, and then showed his retired Omaha police ID badge. He worked for the Omaha department for 25 years before retiring.

Merithew’s campaign said later that he showed his retired police ID badge as part of notifying the officer that he was armed. The campaign acknowledged in a statement that Merithew was speeding but said he complied with the officer before he received a $300 ticket and “will now exercise the same rights every other citizen has to deal with the citation.”

Merithew faces Republican Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson in Tuesday’s primary election. The winner of that race will face one of two Democrats running for the office in November.

Dangerous winds, wildfire conditions return to N.M.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — After a few days of calm allowed some families who had fled wildfires raging in northeast New Mexico to return to their homes, dangerous winds picked up again Sunday, threatening to spread burning embers that could ignite new fires and complicate work for firefighters.

More than 1,500 firefighters were on the fire lines at the biggest blaze east and northeast of Santa Fe, which grew another 8 square miles overnight to an area more than twice as large as the city of Philadelphia.

The area’s largest rural town — Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 13,000 — appeared safe for now thanks to fire lines dug by bulldozers and other priority preparations over the past week.

But authorities appealed to residents on the outskirts who’ve already been ordered to evacuate to delay no longer.

“If things start picking up today as they are expected to do,” fire spokesman Todd Abel warned Sunday, and “you are trying to leave the area and we are trying to go in, that obviously causes a lot of problems, congestion, confusion.”

A red-flag warning was in effect, kicking off what fire officials predicted would be another “historic, multi-day wind event that could result in extreme fire behavior.”

A few helicopters were able to gather new information from the air on the spread of the flames early Sunday “but they won’t be up there very long because of the winds out there,” Abel said.